Momentous Entertainment Group CEO Issues Shareholder Update

September 19, 2017

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Momentous Entertainment Group is a global e-commerce and social media network player operating in a rapidly changing landscape. Technology continues to create an ever changing e-commerce revolution. It has been stated that the distinctions between online and offline commerce are rapidly disappearing and mobile e-commerce is truly shifting consumer behavior. As all sizes of retailers and brands continue to adapt and innovate to engage consumers who now have unprecedented choice in how they shop and pay, scalable, flexible, integrated digital e-commerce platforms will be the competitive advantage in this ever shifting dynamic environment. That's why Momentous' management believes the Company is well positioned, through its recent acquisitions, to lead and innovate globally, drive long-term growth and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

Momentous' Board of Directors and management team are focused on doing just that -- driving growth and increasing the value of your Momentous investment over the long-term.

For the most part, our shareholders are very supportive and we routinely receive communications from you via email and telephone conversations. We receive communications from shareholders over a wide variety of topics including: what are the company's future financing plans, when will current dilution cease, its technology and the future roll up strategies we are considering. I would like to address a few of those topics now.

Future Financing and Debt Reduction

Earlier this year Momentous took on short term debt to finance its business acquisitions. As the Company continues to seek additional rollup targets it is also seeking longer term debt solutions to finance them. With the advent of the Company's status change from revenue neutral in previous years to revenue positive currently, management has been seeking financing alternatives that are better reflecting on the balance sheet and cause less aggravation in the open market. Momentous Entertainment Group's current debt obligations have been steadily reducing over the past several months through conversion. Also, within the last week management withdrew an S-1 Registration Statement it had initiated with Southridge Partners last year in a further attempt to reduce dilution. Management is hopeful that the Company will locate and secure long term capital funding needs before the close of 2017. In the meantime, corporate debt will continue to be reduced through current channels.

Is the health of the Company associated with its stock price?

In a single and simple answer, NO. Momentous, for virtually this entire year, has seen stock prices well below its indicated asset value. A common question we routinely get is, "WHY CAN'T YOU MAKE THE STOCK GO UP?" Many shareholders believe we have power or control over the day-to-day trading and price of our stock. This is simply not the case. Our stock price is determined by current demand over supplies. It's that simple. If supply exceeds demand, our stock price goes down, if demand exceeds supply, the opposite is true. We can only continue to tell our story through press releases like these and the media.

Our E-Commerce Projects

Management is preparing a number of new revenue generating e-commerce projects that will roll out over the coming months. With the acquisition of Blackfox, Momentous now has the necessary tools to take a product line and introduce them into the online market place with a strong selling influence through the use of direct and affiliate marketers. Our current repertoire of projects include but are not limited to, our Music and audio CD's, various proprietary health and well-being supplements, two skin care product lines, online digital income training courses, online digital marketing courses, high end business creation and growth courseware and seminars and downloadable digital books and novels. We are currently preparing the online marketing pages and necessary infrastructure to bring these and other products both tangible and digital to market via our Blackfox marketing platform.

Future Growth

Management continues to look at future growth opportunities through the prism of prime acquisition targets. Our Company will grow organically through its e-commerce and social media exploits, but will continue to use management's relationships with M&A firms and consultants to expedite its growth through future business acquisitions. Once Momentous has reached an asset value that is acceptable for a potential venue change, management will then begin an effort to relocate the Company to a major exchange where the Company's performance can be measured much more effectively.

We are striving to make Momentous a global leader in the e-commerce world. We believe Momentous' calculated, articulate acquisition expansion plan, combined with its strong worldwide affiliate and direct marketing e-commerce plan will benefit our customers, our employees, and you, our stockholders.

On behalf of your Board of Directors, we thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Kurt E Neubauer

