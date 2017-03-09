Momentous Entertainment Group Establishes Audio Investor Update on Corporate Website

Momentous Entertainment Group Expands Communications to Update Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTCBB : MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced today that it has established an Audio Investor Update section on its website. The aim of the Audio Investor Update Section is to answer specific questions from investors and shareholders on a regular and timely basis. The company will attempt to post Audio Investor Updates on an on-going quarterly basis to address investor questions. Investors are encouraged to listen to Audio Investor Updates and submit questions they may have on the company.

The first Audio Investor Update has been posted on the Company's website -- http://www.momentousent.com/ir/MEG_Audio_Update_FEB_2017.html. Kurt E. Neubauer, President & CEO and David Micek, Senior VP of Corporate Development, addressed the most recent and frequently asked questions by our investors and shareholders including: state of affairs concerning corporate acquisitions, update & status of the Poolworks acquisition, reality tv projects, capital and dilution, uplisting possibilities, and when the Company anticipates recurring revenue generation.

Investors are encouraged to submit their questions to: investors @ momentousent.net

Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, stated, "With recent developments in the Company's acquisition strategies and projects, it became evident the Company could not fully tell our story with only a written press release. This is one of the major reasons we decided to bring this audio update out. We are very excited about Momentous' future and the acquisition strategy path we are on."

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

