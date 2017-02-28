Momentous Entertainment Group to Acquire Ecommerce Retailer NEUROFUSE

NEUROFUSE to Provide Additional Domestic as well as Worldwide Revenue Streams to Momentous Entertainment Group

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTC PINK : MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire NEUROFUSE ("NEUROFUSE").

NEUROFUSE https://www.neurofuse.com/focus/ is a unique ecommerce retailer that provides cutting edge, scientifically advanced nootropic supplements. The company develops unique formulations based on scientific studies that prove sufficient evidence to their effectiveness in focus, energy and memory retention. All products that they supply come from their contracted Federal Food & Drug Administration Inspected and approved multi-million dollar facilities. They are also all 'GMP' certified, meaning: 'Good Manufacturing Practice', which assures that each and every time, customers receive the exact same potent, and effective product blends.

In business for over two years, NEUROFUSE continues to thrive and has seen extraordinary growth since inception. Since June 2014, the company has sold to approximately 35,000 on-line customers. A great product and superb customer service have played a crucial role in allowing for approximately 40% of sales coming from repeat customers. The sale includes the website, (https://www.neurofuse.com/focus/), Facebook and Twitter domains, all NEUROFUSE trademarked brands and copyrights, all current customer accounts, merchant accounts, fulfillment, customer service facilities and existing inventory.

Momentous CEO Kurt Neubauer stated, "This brings a third acquisition to bear with Momentous and adds yet another revenue stream to manage. While some might not understand our business model, Momentous is utilizing both sides of the market equation, having subscribers, or customers and identifying and acquiring ecommerce that will appeal to our market base. These first acquisition targets have manifested quickly. We are continuing to work our acquisition model and expect to continue this process throughout the year." Mr. Neubauer also stated, "We expect to close the NEUROFUSE acquisition by the first week of April 2017 after initial due diligence has been completed."

About NEUROFUSE

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

