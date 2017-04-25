Momentous Entertainment Group to Acquire Mobile Ad Network BLACKFOX

BLACKFOX to Provide Additional Domestic as well as Worldwide Revenue Streams

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTCBB : MMEG), an online social media network company vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT streaming media content creation and distribution, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire BLACKFOX.IO ("BLACKFOX").

BLACKFOX.IO is a mobile advertising network with a strong worldwide affiliate network. BLACKFOX experienced explosive growth in 2015 through over a dozen premium and big-budget advertisers. BLACKFOX has a unqiue competitive advantage in that their customers only pay for performance for sucssesful installs or generated purchases. In addition, BLACKFOX clients are allowed to pay on credit terms (after a credit check). With mobile advertising on the rise, BLACKFOX is well positioned to offer advertisers a risk-free opportunity to capitalize on this growing niche. The biggest opportunity readily available to Momentous is BLACKFOX's ability to quickly scale as BLACKFOX has hundreds of pending affiliates applications wanting to use and make money via their ad platform.

In business since 2014, with 12 employees, BLACKFOX continues to thrive and has seen extraordinary growth since inception. Since 2014, the company has had constant growing evergreen revenue. What makes this business evergreen is primarily due to the fact that mobile advertising is now on the rise and BLACKFOX provides a risk free service to help well established and new companies grow their user base by only paying for the successful performance of their product promotion and advertising. .

Momentous CEO Kurt Neubauer stated, "This brings a fourth acquisition to Momentous and adds yet another revenue stream to enhance our overall top and bottom line revenues. Momentous is utilizing both sides of the market equation, having a large worldwide base of social media subscribers and/or customers and identifying and acquiring ecommerce and other products and services that will appeal to those user bases. We are continuing to work our acquisition model and expect to continue this process throughout the year."

About BLACKFOX

BLACKFOX.IO http://www.blackfox.io is a unique mobile ad networks company that has been silently innovating the performance digital marketing sector by delivering highly qualified sales and leads to our trusted clients. BLACKFOX's team has combined over 20 years experience in the performance marketing space and within that time frame they've generated millions of dollars for their clients. They work with their clients to create tailored marketing campaigns to find the perfect audience.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (MMEG) is an online social media network company. It is vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming media content creation and distribution.

With more than 11 million online registered users worldwide, Momentous' value proposition serves multiple stakeholders: 1) Social network users, 2) OTT streaming content users, 3) Online gamers, and 4) Consumers looking to buy products and services through our e-commerce portal and our social network.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information.

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites: Corporate Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com and Music One Corp www.music1.biz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.