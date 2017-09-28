Momentous Entertainment Group Unveils BLACKFOX Strategic Growth Plan

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTCBB : MMEG), an online social media network company vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce consumer products and services, and OTT streaming media content creation and distribution, announced today the plans for the expansion of its newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary, BLACKFOX.IO ("BLACKFOX").

Blackfox.io is already an award winning leading mobile advertising network with a strong worldwide affiliate network. Even though Blackfox experienced explosive growth in 2016 with over a dozen premium and big-budget advertising customers such as Symantec (owner of Lifelock), Tiger Media Inc., Cliq Digital, Momentous is determined to continue Blackfox's previous successes by incorporating an aggressive growth model and plan.

Momentous plans to expand and accelerate its Blackfox business growth with a set of four simultaneously run strategic initiatives that include:

1) Increasing the number of Blackfox advertisers and publishers who regularly use the Blackfox platform.

Management plans to review and evaluate our current advertiser and affiliate/publisher sign-up results and orient our focus towards quickly closing new and larger advertiser and affiliate/publisher clients. Management will be adding additional sales staff while also working to identify the "super affiliates" in the market and attempt to bring them into the Blackfox affiliate/publisher network. With success in this area, Blackfox could significantly expand its worldwide affiliate/publisher coverage and exponentially increase its online advertising traffic hits for all its products and customers.

2) Momentous plans to expand the portfolio of Blackfox offered services to generate more on-going and recurring revenues on a per customer basis.

Momentous will scale-up revenues with new and existing customers by offering new SEO and other online marketing services for a competitively priced, bundled rate to spur increases in on-going monthly recurring revenues. These services could include: Search Engine Optimization, online market and traffic targeting assistance, digital analytics and marketing campaign design and deployment. Management plans to work to identify the top services that would be most valuable and quickly introduce these services to our Blackfox customer base.

3) Momentous plans to enhance the Blackfox technology platform by offering video ad services to increase revenue opportunities.

Management believes that a large opportunity exists to increase Blackfox revenues with the addition of video advertising technology to the Blackfox platform. Management is currently evaluating multiple video ad solutions and development approaches to bringing this new capability to market. Our goal is to get to market as quickly as possible with a new video ad engine that can surpass the competitors on the market while continuing to utilize Blackfox's market leading "payment only for performance" business model.

4) Momentous is in the planning stages of procuring "exclusive" private label e-commerce products that will allow MMEG to retain more of the product selling margins while using our Blackfox ad network platform to aggressively drive sales of the products.

E-commerce products that have already been identified and targeted for inclusion into the Blackfox business fall into these categories:

Music and audio CD's,

Proprietary health and well-being supplements,

Skin care product lines, online digital income training courses,

Online digital marketing courses,

High end business creation and growth courseware and seminars,

Downloadable digital books and novels.

Momentous Music's own CD, The Greatest Story Ever Sung Blackfox campaign has already launched (http://cd.thegreateststoryeversung.com).

Momentous CEO Kurt Neubauer stated, "As we continue to integrate the powerful Blackfox online ad marketing system into Momentous Entertainment, management believes that with the implementation of these plans and initiatives, Blackfox will have an opportunity to deliver a strong increase in growth and revenues."

About BLACKFOX

Blackfox.io (http://www.blackfox.io) is a unique mobile ad network company that has been silently innovating the performance digital marketing sector by delivering highly qualified sales and leads to our trusted clients. Blackfox's team has combined over 20 years' experience in the performance marketing space and within that time frame they've generated millions of dollars for their clients. They work with their clients to create tailored marketing campaigns to find the perfect audience.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (MMEG) is an online social media network company. It is vertically organized into four business areas: social networking, social gaming, ecommerce sold consumer products and services, and OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming media content creation and distribution.

With millions of online registered users worldwide, Momentous' value proposition serves multiple stakeholders: 1) Social network users, 2) OTT streaming content users, 3) Online gamers, and 4) Consumers looking to buy products and services through our e-commerce portal and our social network.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook (https://facebook.com/momentousent13), Twitter (https://twitter.com/momentousent13), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/15878606).

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites:

Corporate Site www.momentousent.com

Music Site www.momentousmusic.com

Music One Corp www.music1.biz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.