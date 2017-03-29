Momentous Entertainment Group's Chimera Games Proves Itself a Winner in the First Weeks of Ownership

Chimera® Games Sets Highest Daily Sales Record for 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTCBB : MMEG), a diversified social media network company that also creates, produces and distributes social games across various social network platforms and websites announced that on Sunday, March 19th, only four days after the transfer of the Company's newly acquired Chimera® Games property, Chimera's hit Facebook game, The MOB: Rise of the Don ("MOB"), recorded its highest single revenue generating day of 2017 so far.

Momentous is also pleased to additionally report that following the Chimera Facebook account transfer, results show that the first six days compared to the same six day period in the previous month of February, the Facebook MOB total game revenues were up over 191%, unique Facebook MOB purchasers were up over 43%, and the average revenue per Facebook MOB purchase was up over 123%.

Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, stated, "The solid numbers being posted by Chimera® Games, post close, underscore the decisions Momentous' management made to acquire the property. We are very excited with these early numbers and expect them to grow further as the Chimera Games roll-out onto our Poolworks Germany Ltd social media platform launches in the near future."

About Chimera® Games

ChimeraCompanyGames has built a reputation among the casual and avid social media gamer. With a portfolio of games that appeal to a wide range of users, CCG has built an impressive following on Facebook with great user engagement. Its origins date back to 2008 when it exclusively launched games on both the Myspace and Facebook platforms and in 2013 introduced ChimeraCompanyGames.com as an additional dedicated website based usage option for users.

About Poolworks Germany Ltd.

Poolworks' studiVZ and meinVZ record more than 9.5 million registered users between the ages of 16 and 59 and over 45 million page impressions per month. Established in Germany in 2005, Poolworks has evolved into a recognizable household name by developing new platforms, integrating content, and marketing social games. To learn more, visit Poolworks' websites: www.studivz.net and www.meinvz.net.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified social media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information.

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.