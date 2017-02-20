Momentum Telecom Ready to Impress at NCTC Winter Educational Conference

Momentum To Showcase Powerful Cable Diagnostics Broadband Management Expansions And Hosted Voice Platform

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Momentum Telecom, the leading white-label provider of Hosted Voice, Broadband Management and Support Services for cable operators will be demonstrating their Cable Diagnostics, Fiber and Wi-Fi expansions of the BBX platform. Momentum will also be demonstrating their industry leading Hosted Voice product live in Booth #604 of the NCTC Winter Educational Conference (WEC). This year, the WEC will be at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana from February 20th-21st.

Momentum BBX provides cable operators and municipalities with complete network management and premier monitoring, provisioning and managed support for broadband and voice services. To even better address the varying and specific management needs for operators, Momentum now offers three different expansion options for BBX: Cable Diagnostics, Wi-Fi and Fiber. Each of these further expands the functionality of the BBX platform and ensures that it meets the operator's needs.

"We're very excited about the BBX expansions and their ability to further improve every operator's BBX experience. The most important part of these expansions is that they enable users to access all system, customer, plant and reporting data in single place. So we have essentially created a way to eliminate days of sorting through 3rd party management systems and swivel-chair operations," said Tara Kelley, Vice President of Customer Experience at Momentum Telecom.

Momentum will also be demonstrating the innovative capabilities of their Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) tool and their Hosted Voice product. The PNM tool uses DOCSIS pre-equalization technology to help cable operators proactively identify service impairments, reduce truck rolls and increase customer satisfaction.

"We are ultimately here to help operators deliver a best-in-class experience and guarantee high customer satisfaction and we think our set of products and services does just that and helps operators to increase revenue, ARPU and margin, while helping decrease support costs from day one. We are excited to show the industry why we are the leading provider of Broadband Management, Hosted Voice and Support Services," stated Colin Scott, Director of Wholesale Sales.

This year, NCTC is expecting over 700 independent cable providers to attend the Winter Educational Conference.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email wl@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

Momentum Telecom is a premier provider of Business Voice, BBX Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions. Momentum's solutions offer smart, customizable cloud-based applications including voice, video and collaboration tools that enhance business productivity and efficiency for direct customers and more than 500 nationwide white label and channel partners. Momentum Telecom is committed to delivering best-in-class products backed by a geo-redundant network paired with industry-leading uptime and customer service. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Momentum Telecom has regional offices actively serving customers across the United States. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Google Plus, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog. At Momentum Telecom, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining smarter technology with seasoned experts while delivering unmatched customer experience.