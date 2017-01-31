Monaker Group Appoints Robert Post to Board of Directors

WESTON, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Monaker Group, Inc., ( OTCQB : MKGI), a technology-driven travel company focused on the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market, has appointed Robert Post, president and CEO of Cloud5 Communications and executive chairman of The Knowland Group, to the company's board of directors. The appointment increases the board to six members, with four serving independently.

"Bob's appointment adds a tremendous wealth of senior-level experience, knowledge and accomplishments to our board," said the company's chairman and CEO, Bill Kerby. "We expect Bob to provide valuable guidance and insights as the company enters a pivotal period in its growth and development. This includes our near-term launch of the industry's first-ever 'real-time' alternative lodging reservation system, which also offers mainstream travel products and services all on a single site."

Post is a highly successful entrepreneur, investor, tech-company executive and veteran re-structuring expert with 20 years of success in the travel and hospitality industry. He is currently CEO of Cloud5, the largest provider of cloud based telecommunications and high speed Internet to major brands in the hospitality industry, including Marriott, IHG, Hilton, La Quinta, Motel 6 and Red Roof Inn.

Post was previously chairman and CEO of TravelCLICK, a leading provider of global, hotel e-commerce solutions that supports more than 15,000 customers across 140 countries, including Blackstone, Hilton, Hyatt, Accor, Marriott and Trump. At TravelCLICK, he grew the company from $35 million and breakeven to more than $200 million with high double-digit profitability. Prior to TravelCLICK, he was the CFO and VP of business development of OpenTable.com, which was ultimately bought by Priceline for $2.6 billion. He also served as an executive and corporate officer at MICROS Systems, a hospitality technology provider, where he helped lead its secondary NASDAQ offering. Post earlier spent several years at Westinghouse Electric in corporate audit, defense and electronic classified programs, negotiating with the U.S. and foreign governments. He continues to operate Pconsulting, providing start-up investment and restructuring services for mid-sized businesses, including OpenTable.com, hotelBANK, and Radiant Systems. He is a graduate of Wharton's Advanced Management Program, and earned his BS in Business from Duquesne University.

The board appointment is in line with Monaker's plans for a NASDAQ Stock Market up-listing, which requires a majority of independent directors on the board.

About Monaker

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology driven travel company with several divisions and brands that build upon more than 65 years of operational experience in leisure travel. Monaker's flagship NextTrip website is powered by the industry's first real-time booking engine that offers extensive choices in alternative lodging (vacation home rentals, resort residences and unused timeshares) along with a vast array of airlines, hotels, cruises, rental cars, tours and concierge services, all in a single platform. The site features rich content, imagery and high-quality video that enhances a traveler's booking experience and assists them in the search, decision and purchasing process. By combining key features and functionality with advanced technology and established travel brands, NextTrip offers comprehensive vacation alternatives at best-pricing. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com or www.nexttrip.com.

