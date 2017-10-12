Monaker to Present at Dawson James Securities 3rd Annual Small Cap Growth Conference October 19, 2017

WESTON, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Monaker Group ( OTCQB : MKGI), a travel industry technology leader, has been invited to present at the Dawson James Securities 3rd Annual Small Cap Growth Conference, being held October 19, 2017 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

William Kerby, CEO of Monaker, is scheduled to present at 4:00 pm Eastern time. He will be joined by Richard Marshall, the company's director of corporate development, for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors the same day.

Management will discuss its Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), a new cloud-based technology platform that hosts over 1 million vacation rental properties globally that can be instantly confirmed. MBE's application programming interface (API) creates a B2B solution for travel companies to access Monaker's properties for display and instantaneous booking alongside their website offerings for air travel, car rentals and tour packages. As recently announced, the company expects the first B2B deployment of the MBE platform this fall.

Dawson James welcomes institutional investors, private investors, and industry executives to attend the conference. For additional information and to register online, go to: www.dawsonjames.com/conference.

About Dawson James 3rd Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

More than 32 public companies are expected to present to an audience of over 250 attendees, including high net worth investors, family offices, and small cap focused institutional funds. The event will feature tracks focused on Biotechnology/Healthcare, Consumer, and Technology. The conference will include corporate presentations and Q&A sessions, investor one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1.4 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the plans and expectations of Monaker Group. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are out of our control. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, or the expectations of future growth may not be realized and the company may not meet applicable NASDAQ Capital Market uplisting requirements and/or may not be approved for uplisting. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Monaker Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker Group's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2017 which has been filed with the SEC and is available at www.sec.gov.