Monaker to Present at the ROTH Technology Conference in New York City, November 15, 2017

WESTON, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - Monaker Group ( OTCQB : MKGI), a travel industry technology leader, has been invited to participate at the 3rd Annual ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day being held November 15, 2017 at the Empire Steak House in New York City.

Bill Kerby, Monaker's CEO, and Richard Marshall, the company's director of corporate development, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors throughout the day.

Management will discuss the company's launch of Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), the first customizable, alternative lodging reservation system with instant booking of vacation homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker, please contact your ROTH representative at (800) 678-9147 or via e-mail at oneononerequests@roth.com.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the plans and expectations of Monaker Group. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are out of our control. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, or the expectations of future growth may not be realized and the company may not meet applicable NASDAQ Capital Market uplisting requirements and/or may not be approved for uplisting. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Monaker Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker Group's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2017 which has been filed with the SEC and is available at www.sec.gov.