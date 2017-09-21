Monaker to Present at Third Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup on September 26, 2017

WESTON, FL and PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Monaker Group ( OTCQB : MKGI), a travel industry technology leader, has been invited to present at the Third Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup, being held on September 26-27, 2017 at the Shilo Inns and Suites in Portland, Oregon. The conference is sponsored by the team at Catalyst Research Management Group, RIA.

Bill Kerby, CEO of Monaker, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 26th at 11:15am Pacific time. He will be joined by Richard Marshall, the company's director of corporate development, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors the same day.

The CEO will present its Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), a new cloud-based technology platform that delivers ALR reservations that can be instantly confirmed. As recently announced, the company is nearing the first commercial launch of the cloud-based MBE by a major travel industry partner.

MBE contains over one million instantly-bookable vacation rental properties that are available on nexttrip.com or to other travel businesses using Monaker's proprietary application program interface (API). The API supports a "white label solution" that allows travel distributors to access and customize vacation rental properties for their website -- a unique capability recognized as an industry first.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1.4 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the plans and expectations of Monaker Group. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are out of our control. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, or the expectations of future growth may not be realized and the company may not meet applicable NASDAQ Capital Market uplisting requirements and/or may not be approved for uplisting. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Monaker Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker Group's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2017 which has been filed with the SEC and is available at www.sec.gov.