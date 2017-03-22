Mondo Reports on Top 10 Digital Marketing Professional Jobs for 2017: Chief Marketing Officer Tops List with $245K Salary

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Mondo (www.mondo.com) today released the results of its annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide, which includes the latest digital marketing salary data and hiring trends. The top 10 digital marketing jobs for 2017 garnering salaries of $170K or more include Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), VP of Digital Marketing, and Web Analytics Manager/Market Data Analyst, according to the 2017 Salary Outlook from Mondo. Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT and Digital Marketing talent.

According to Mondo's annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide, the top 10 digital marketing jobs for 2017 with salaries of $170,000 or more include:

CMO: $160-245,000

VP, Digital Marketing: $140-200,000

Web Analytics Manager/Market Data Analyst: $80-185,000

VP, eCommerce: $125-180,000

Director, Interactive: $140-180,000

Director, Creative: $101-178,000

UX Specialist/Information Architect: $110-175,000

Mobile App Developer: $100-175,000

Director UX/UI: $130-170,000

VP, Interactive Product or Interactive Marketing: $130-170,000

(Note: The salary ranges highlighted in Mondo's annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide are primarily attributed to the current rate of supply vs. demand for specific tech-driven marketing skill sets. A difference in skill levels, soft skills, and nuances in complementary technologies associated with certain skill sets are factors that influence salaries for digital marketing professionals. Geographic location no longer dictates a significant increase or decrease in salary range.)

"Digital marketing technology skills like Data Analysis and UX/UI design are garnering top salaries, and professionals with those skills are in high demand," said Gianna Scorsone, Senior Vice President of Marketing Operations and Sales for Mondo. "In terms of our placements, we have seen a rise in demand across the board for Digital Marketing professionals, with a 70% increase over last year."

The digital marketing salary data is based on Mondo's placements over the past year in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas.

