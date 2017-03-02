MONEY News - MONEY Small Business Symposium 2017 - City of Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) -

Looking for ways to fund your business? Want to understand how to get access to credit? Interested in understanding market conditions so that you can build your customer base? Join TD and the City of Toronto for a full-day session focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses get connected to financial resources to help them grow and succeed.

There are three great keynotes, including:

What I've learned from Bootstrapping over 18 Years: 3 Key Points - Sol Orwell, Examine.com

- Sol Orwell, Examine.com Canada's #1 Crowdfunding Campaign of All Time! - Dan Blumer, CEO, Revol Technologies

- Dan Blumer, CEO, Revol Technologies These Aren't My Pants - Ilana Ben-Ari, CEO, Twenty One Toys

Plus a range of tactical breakout sessions and a funding marketplace.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday March 7, 2017 Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm Location: Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W. 3rd Floor, Council Chambers Cost: Early Bird: $15 Regular Tickets: $25

Get 50% off registration - https://goo.gl/bwhuVn

