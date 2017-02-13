Money360-affiliate M360 Advisors Successfully Registers Fund with South Korea Financial-Industry Regulator

Registration with the Financial Supervisory Service clears the way for $250 million investment from longstanding South Korean financial institution

LADERA RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - A commercial real estate debt fund managed by Money360-affiliate, M360 Advisors, successfully registered with the South Korea Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), Money360 announced today.

FSS registration allows South Korean hedge funds, corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors to participate in the fund. Since becoming registered, the fund has received more than $65 million to date from one of South Korea's oldest and largest financial institutions, and M360 anticipates receiving more than $250 million in aggregate throughout the first half of 2017.

"FSS registration opens M360 Advisors to an entirely new country of institutional investors, which will allow us to substantially increase our assets under management," said Evan Gentry, M360 Advisors CEO. "This gives us a considerable competitive advantage that has been heightened significantly with an anticipated $250 million investment in our fund from one of South Korea's most reputable financial institutions."

M360 Advisors currently works with foreign investors from South Korea, China, Singapore, South Africa, Europe, Canada, the Netherlands and Kuwait, with further expansion underway.

South Korea is the latest in the company's strategic business plan to bolster its global reach, with an intensified push into South Africa and China planned in the near future.

The fund provides investors with a short-duration, high-yield fixed-income alternative to traditional fixed-income investments. The fund invests in bridge loans collateralized by U.S. commercial real estate property secured with a first-priority lien at conservative loan-to-value ratios.

Gentry said the level of scrutiny going into the application process for FSS registration is high, and Money360 is one of the only marketplace lending platforms with an affiliated private debt fund to be sanctioned by the FSS.

"The registration of the fund with the FSS speaks to its institutional caliber," Gentry added.

"The fund was designed for universal appeal to various types of investors throughout the world with significant consideration given to international tax efficiency," added Money360 COO and M360 Advisors President Dan Vetter.

Vetter cited the extended period of low interest rates throughout the world caused by unprecedented central bank intervention as an impetus for launching the fund.

"Equity markets are overvalued and traditional fixed income investments offer minimal yield, making this type of private debt fund attractive relative to more traditional asset classes," he added.

Financial Advisor

Pi Capital International LLC serves as exclusive financial advisor to Money360 with respect to Korean investors in the fund.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an advertisement, solicitation, or an offer to buy any security or instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any rankings, valuations, forecasts, targets, estimates, opinions or projections contained in this release.