Money360 Closes Record $35.6 Million in Loans in December

Steady Growth in Loan Fundings Culminates with a Monthly Best for the Commercial Real Estate Marketplace Lending Platform

LADERA RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Money360, the leading commercial real estate marketplace lending platform, announced today that it closed a record $35.6 million in commercial real estate loans in December 2016 -- the result of ongoing growth of the company.

December's transactions reflect short-term bridge loans for a mix of property types, including retail, office and industrial in California, Florida and Illinois. A total of five properties were financed including a one-story suburban office building in Irvine, California; a three-building industrial complex in Richmond, California; a seven-building anchored retail property in Orlando, Florida; a three-story suburban office building in Palm Harbor, Florida; and a three-story office property in Rosemont, Illinois.

"Money360 continues to gain traction in the marketplace lending industry," said Founder and CEO Evan Gentry. "Given our current trajectory, we anticipate 2017 to be a banner year with the solid performance of our platform reflecting a heightened demand on the part of both borrowers and investors in the commercial real estate space."

December's loans were for terms of between one and two years, and all were collateralized with a first-lien positions on the properties. They include:

Irvine, California: $5.4 Million to Refinance an Office Property Currently Being Re-entitled for Multifamily Development: Money360 provided a 12-month, $5.4 million bridge loan to the owner of a one-story, suburban office building to pay off two maturing loans, taxes and to provide cash out to afford the borrower sufficient time to continue processing land entitlements for a 45-unit condominium project planned on the site. The borrower brought in equity of $548,000 to close with a loan-to-value of 75 percent.

Richmond, California: $5.7 Million to Purchase a Three-Building Industrial Complex: Money360 provided a $5.7 million 24-month bridge loan to allow the borrower to purchase Adel Park, consisting of three contiguous industrial buildings containing a total of 159,156 square feet. The borrower was processing an SBA loan, but due to a hard closing date, opted for the bridge loan to consummate the purchase.

Orlando, Florida: $9.53 Million to Refinance a Seven-Building Anchored Retail Property: Money360 provided $9.53 million in bridge financing to pay off two current maturing loans and to finance tenant improvements and leasing commissions associated with re-tenanting the anchor space. The first-lien mortgage loan has a term of 24 months, with a loan-to-value ratio of 73.9 percent.

Palm Harbor, Florida: $2.5 Million to Refinance a Three-Story Office Building: Money360 provided a $2.5 million bridge loan to pay off a maturing CMBS loan for the three-story Palm Harbor office building in Palm Harbor, Florida. The first mortgage loan is for a term of 24 months with a loan-to-value ratio of 71.43 percent. The subject property is 84.6 percent occupied and professionally managed.

Rosemont, Illinois: $12.5 Million to Refinance a Suburban Office Property: Money360 provided a $12.5 million bridge loan for a single-tenant, suburban property in Rosemont, Illinois, allowing the borrower to pay off a maturing loan and buy out existing partners. The 24-month loan is secured by 71,132 square foot property, broken down as 60,207 square feet of office space and 10,925 square feet of warehouse space.

About Money360

Money360's vision is to transform commercial real estate finance into a fast, transparent, and reliable marketplace for borrowers and investors. Money360 is a direct lender that offers borrowers speed, convenience and reasonable terms on small- to mid-balance commercial real estate loans. Money360 operates a marketplace lending platform that caters to institutional and accredited retail investors, providing direct access to attractive fixed income investments secured with a first-priority lien against income-producing commercial real estate. Money360 also operates an investment management company, M360 Advisors, LLC, which manages diversified fund vehicles on behalf of institutional and accredited retail investors. Borrowers and lenders (investors) can register at www.money360.com.