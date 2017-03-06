Money360 Funds $3.25 Million Bridge Loan for Florida Office Complex

LADERA RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Money360, the leading commercial real estate marketplace lending platform, announced today that it has provided a $3.25 million bridge loan to the owner of the Regency Business Center, a four-building office property in Jacksonville, Florida.

The loan, secured by a first-lien deed of trust, allows the borrower to pay off a maturing, higher-interest-rate acquisition loan and buy out an existing partner's interest in the office complex with the intent to eventually sell the property. The 45,500-square-foot, multi-tenant suburban property, constructed in 1973, is in the midst of an extensive renovation that includes a new roof and HVAC, plumbing and replaced drain lines, drywall, carpeting and new paint.

The property is 97.4 percent occupied with units ranging from 97 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Money360's loan has a fixed rate and a 24-month term. The loan-to-value ratio on the transaction was 65%.

"Regency Business Center, with its recent upgrades and high occupancy rates, is an extremely viable investment," said Money360 founder and CEO Evan Gentry. "Money360's bridge loan allows the borrower to continue with his business plan without interruption or delay."

