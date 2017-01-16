Money360 Funds $3.87 Million Loan for Retail Center Acquisition

LADERA RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Money360, the leading commercial real estate marketplace lending platform, announced today that it has provided financing to a commercial property owner to purchase a fully leased retail center in Mobile, Alabama.

The $3,865,000, five-year loan is secured by the 1.61-acre, 16,710-square-foot Airport Boulevard Shops shopping center, which is 100% leased to four tenants: MovieStop, GameStop, FedEx Office and Panera Brea. The center was constructed in 2004 in the heart of Mobile's dominant retail corridor, commonly referred to as the "Miracle Mile."

The loan is fixed for 5 years at 4.125% interest with a loan-to-purchase ratio of 75%. The highly experienced borrower, with properties throughout the United States, is under contract to acquire the property for $5.15 million.

"This transaction featured a highly experienced borrower purchasing a retail center in a very strong trade area with many other national tenants," said Money360 founder and CEO Evan Gentry. "Our loan allowed the borrower to acquire the property and add it to an already impressive portfolio of retail outlets all over the U.S."

