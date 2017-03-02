MoneyOnMobile, PayPal, and E-Park Discuss Consumer Protection During Mobile World Congress 17

DALLAS, TX and MUMBAI, INDIA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - MoneyOnMobile, Inc. ( OTCQX : MOMT) announced today that Will Dawson, Executive Vice President, was a featured panelist during Mobile World Congress 2017, along with representatives from PayPal and E-Park. The panel discussed the ways global brands are meeting consumer protection demands and fraud prevention and how MobileConnect, a GSMA product, can be leveraged in that effort.

"MoneyOnMobile is excited about working with the GSMA and the India Mobile Operators leveraging MobileConnect to authenticate users on our payment network. This service provides a simple way to validate both our retailers and consumers, which we expect to help us achieve our aim of payments made easy," commented Will Dawson.

The panel was held in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2017, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Central European Time Zone), Day 3 of Mobile World Congress 2017.

For session information please visit: http://www.gsma.com/personaldata/event/mobile-connect-global-brands-protecting-consumers-reducing-fraud.

About MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a global mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services through its Indian subsidiary. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use mobile phones to pay for goods and services or transfer funds from one cell phone to another. It can be used as simple SMS text functionality or through the MoneyOnMobile application or internet site. MoneyOnMobile has more than 325,000 retail locations throughout India.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on August 19, 2016. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Web site: http://MoneyOnMobile.in.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoneyOnMobileIR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoneyOnMobileIR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moneyonmobile

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqO4N1z9acnQmEysjqfBaQ