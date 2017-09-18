MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. Establishes Key Industry Connections Through Participation in the 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition in Los Angeles, CA

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE) ("Global") is pleased to announce that executive management members of its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC", the "Company") successfully represented the Company this past week at the 4th annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition held in Los Angeles, CA.

The expo has become one of the most prominent cannabis-related conferences held in the U.S. and brings together exhibitors who feature the latest technologies, solutions, and resources for businesses operating within the cannabis industry. While in attendance at the expo, members of the Company's executive management team, including Vanessa Luna, COO, strategically utilized it as an opportunity to network with other key figures and business owners throughout the industry to effectively promote and represent the MTRAC brand.

"Representation at events such as this present such a unique and powerful opportunity to grow our presence and establish new partnerships within an industry that is incredibly tight-knit and yet growing at an unprecedented rate," said MTRAC COO, Vanessa Luna. "I am encouraged by the many different connections we established during this expo, and I am optimistic about the likelihood of a decent number of them possibly materializing into new partnerships for our company at some point in the near future," Ms. Luna further remarked.

As the expo heads to the east coast for dates in Boston, MA from October 4-6, the MTRAC team is currently making arrangements to ensure representation as it will present another opportunity for the Company to promote and create awareness for the effective technology and other industry-specific services and solutions they offer to businesses operating in the cannabis industry.

About Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business.

