MoneyTrac Techology, Inc. Announces Revenue Through Completion of Acquisition of Southern California-Based Periodical Brand, PotSaver

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE) ("Global") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC", the "Company"), has finalized a majority ownership acquisition of PotSaver, a Southern California based, revenue producing, community periodical providing listings on discounted cannabis-related products for local dispensaries and shops.

The majority ownership acquisition will provide MTRAC with an immediate revenue stream from existing subscription-based earnings for Potsaver. Additionally, PotSaver currently generates revenue through an agreement with Greenrush. Greenrush's technology is the largest on-demand delivery platform in the cannabis industry, connecting patients with local dispensaries across California, Nevada and Colorado.

"The majority ownership acquisition of PotSaver marks a significant milestone for MoneyTrac Technology," said MTRAC COO, Vanessa Luna. "Not only does it provide our company with an immediate source of revenue, but it provides us with a unique opportunity to take a proven revenue-generating business model and expand it through the infusion of the many different tools and resources we have available through our networking, software and business development capabilities. Mr. Adler and his team have worked tirelessly to create and manage the respected brand PotSaver, which has been well established throughout the San Diego market and is transitioning to mass distribution throughout Southern California. We are truly excited to be given an opportunity to help further develop the brand into one of the most recognized within the cannabis industry," Ms. Luna remarked further.

"In having had the opportunity to work in close collaboration with Ms. Luna and the MoneyTrac team in recent months, I have seen firsthand the experience, drive, and strong business sense they possess," said PotSaver Founder, Aaron Adler. "The many different avenues that this acquisition creates for the PotSaver brand to take full advantage of the opportunities that continue to materialize throughout our rapidly growing industry, is second-to-none. I have every bit of confidence in Ms. Luna and her team's abilities to now become an even bigger resource for PotSaver's growth and expansion, and ultimately see it reach its fullest potential," Mr. Adler commented further.

Mr. Adler, who brings with him several years of publication experience, including vital experience and resources within the cannabis industry, will assume the role of Director of Sales and Marketing for MTRAC. In this role, and with the backing and critical support provided to him by the MTRAC team, he will be dedicated to increasing PotSaver's subscription base which will include an expansion into territories beyond the Southern California region where it has currently established a strong market presence.

About Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business. MoneyTrac Technology also provides Business Development services to clients in high risk industries for the further facilitation of all business expansion, regulatory compliance, and facilitation of business opportunities.

