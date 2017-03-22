Monrovia Partners with Ecology Action's WaterLink Program

Program Replaces Unused Public Lawns with Low-Water Plants in Santa Clara County; Builds on Monrovia's Longstanding Commitment to Water Conservation

AZUSA, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Building on a 50-year commitment to water conservation, Monrovia, the leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants in the United States, has partnered with Ecology Action's WaterLink program to provide beautiful, low-water plants that will replace 50,000 square-feet of unused, water-guzzling lawns throughout Santa Clara County. Turf replacement with Monrovia waterwise plants will take place at up to 20 Santa Clara County schools and publicly owned facilities in disadvantaged communities disproportionately impacted by pollution and poverty. With the goal of providing valuable paid work and green job training to local youth, the replacement projects will be implemented by California Conservation Corps. The WaterLink project is delivered in partnership with the Santa Clara Valley Water District with California Climate Investments funding through a California Department of Water Resources Water-Energy grant.

According to Ecology Action -- a non-profit consultancy that partners with utilities, local and federal government, foundations and communities to help residents to conserve water, use alternative transportation, protect water quality, and save energy -- the WaterLink program will lead to the installation of conservation measures that will save an estimated 534.638 million gallons of water and 137,993,089 kWh of energy which will result in an estimated 30,999,331 kg CO2 equivalent in greenhouse gas reduction over the measures' lifetime. To learn more, visit www.ecoact.org.

"Monrovia's partnership with Ecology Action reflects a decades-long commitment to drastically reducing water usage in our own growing facilities, as well as among gardeners," said spokesperson Kate Karam. "Water is one of our most precious resources, so no matter how much rain is falling, water conservation is a necessary fact of life -- on World Water Day and every day. In addition to partnering with WaterLink to help create waterwise landscapes in California, Monrovia is proud to offer home gardeners a growing selection of low-water plants no matter where they live."

"Thanks to Monrovia's generous plant contribution, our community WaterLink projects will be as beautiful as they are waterwise," said Kirsten Liske of Ecology Action. "Through this program, we're helping schools in need reduce their water bills into the future by installing beautiful climate resilient landscapes."

Monrovia's commitment to water conservation spans five decades:

Monrovia was the first major nursery to recycle irrigation runoff in the late 1970s. This breakthrough drastically reduced use of water and fertilizer and has now become a standard in the industry.

By recycling more than 90% of irrigation water at four growing locations, Monrovia saves more than 2.5 billion gallons of water per year.

Monrovia relies on irrigation automation to increase efficiency, save water and promote healthy plant growth.

Micro-irrigation cuts water use and enables increased disease management.

Monrovia operates a constructed wetland at its Cairo, Georgia location -- another first in the nursery industry. Excess rainwater can be diverted into the wetlands allowing plants and bacteria within the wetland to utilize any nutrients in the water. This wetland system is part of an extensive water and nutrient management plan that allows water to be recycled whenever possible, reducing the amount of groundwater used.

"For almost 50 years, Monrovia has been pioneering water-saving practices at our own growing facilities that have set the standard for the industry," explained Karam. "Our partnership with WaterLink is the latest chapter in our long commitment to creating beautiful, sustainable landscapes."

To learn more about waterwise gardening, visit Monrovia's blog.

About Monrovia:

Monrovia, founded in 1926 and headquartered in Azusa, California, is the nation's leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants, with more than 3,600 varieties, including more than 250 that are exclusive to the brand. Through work with top breeders and plant explorers, Monrovia is at the forefront of discovery for improved plant varieties and constantly on the lookout for plants that are more pest, disease or drought resistant, or that impress gardeners due to unusual colors, flowers or fruits. Monrovia's five environmentally-responsible nurseries are located in Visalia and Venice Hills, CA, Dayton, OR, Cairo, GA, and Granby, CT. Monrovia plants can be purchased in-store or online with delivery to independent garden centers, at Lowe's locations nationwide, and through re-wholesalers nationwide. The company remains a family owned entity.

