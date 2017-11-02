Monsanto Fund announces winners of 2017 Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - When you live in a rural town, community matters and you do everything you can to keep local charitable groups, non-profits and community events alive. They are vital to the people in your community.
Thanks to the efforts of Canadian farmers, 66 different rural-based charities and non-profits have received a financial boost to strengthen their communities as winners of a $2,500 grant in the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.
Now in its 6th year, the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program generated a wide variety of ideas from farmers on how local groups in their communities could benefit from the grants. They recommended schools, libraries, historical societies, health and recreational facilities, rural daycares, senior clubs, 4-H groups, food banks and more. More than 100 rural-based charitable groups also contributed ideas online at www.canadasfarmers.ca which allowed them to suggest a cause and find local farmers to support it by submitting an entry.
The Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program received more than 550 entries this year. Winners were drawn by board members of the independent administrator, Agriculture in the Classroom - Manitoba, on October 12, 2017.
"When you look at what local communities want to do to improve community services, programs or infrastructure to make life better for rural residents it's very inspiring," said Trish Jordan, public & industry affairs director at Monsanto Canada. "A gift of $2,500 doesn't seem like a lot but from talking to some of the farmers and the charities themselves it can make a huge difference in their communities."
One need only look to the example of the Bay Tree Community Park Association in Alberta who plan to use their grant to upgrade their local park and playground facility. "I am a young senior and I can tell you that as a child I played on the equipment that is currently in the park," said local resident Lurind Jeaneaux. "That's a long time to go without any upgrades so we are thrilled to receive this boost to our fundraising efforts. It makes us believe our dreams are achievable and we can make our park a place that families can enjoy."
Or how about farmer Mary Klassen from Lashburn, SK who nominated the Marshall School Breakfast Program? School vice-principal Tina Pero said the motivation for the breakfast program is "to ensure every student who enters our building has the opportunity to nourish their bodies before a full day of learning in the classroom begins."
Farmers living and working in the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Northeastern B.C. had from mid-January to the end of September to submit their entries by visiting the Canada's Farmers website and completing an online application form.
The Monsanto Fund plans to continue the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program in 2018. Farmers and rural residents can watch for details at winter trade shows or visit www.CanadasFarmers.ca or follow on Twitter @CanadasFarmers for more information.
About The Monsanto Fund
The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Learn more at www.monsantofund.org.
About Monsanto Canada
Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monsanto Canada Inc. is part of the larger global Monsanto Company. Monsanto is committed to bringing a broad range of solutions to help nourish our growing world. We produce seeds for fruits, vegetables and key crops - such as corn, soybeans, canola and cotton - that help farmers have better harvests while using water and other important resources more efficiently. We work to find sustainable solutions for soil health, help farmers use data to improve farming practices and conserve natural resources, and provide crop protection products to minimize damage from pests and disease. Through programs and partnerships, we collaborate with farmers, researchers, nonprofit organizations, universities and others to help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges. To learn more about Monsanto, our commitments and our more than 20,000 dedicated employees please visit: www.monsanto.com or follow us on Twitter @MonsantoCda.
Note: A complete listing of all 66 winning entrants, their farmer nominator and their community, is detailed in the attachment to this news release.
Canada's Farmers Grow Communities - 2017 Winners
ALBERTA WINNERS
|WINGS of Providence Society
William Heidecker, Calgary
|
Nose Creek Valley Museum Society
Terrie & Scott Copley, Crossfield
|
Ponoka & District Health Foundation
Dorothy Ungstad, Ponoka
|Stettler Regional Child Care Society
Heather Rowland, Big Valley
|
Beaverhill Bird Observatory Society
Nathan Strilchuk
|Leduc & District Emergency Shelter
Gordon Schneider, Beaver County
|
Bay Tree Community Park Association
Garth Thompson, Bay Tree
|La Glace People Deterrent Citizens on Patrol
Nancy Schlauwitz, La Glace
|
Medicine Hat Youth Action Society
Nichole Neubauer, Medicine Hat
|Wrentham Fire & Rescue Foundation
Kim Owen, Wrentham
|Smoky River Palliative Care Society
Jules Aubin, Guy
|
Société Centre Communautaire
De St. Isidore
Alain Lavoie, St. Isidore
|Alix Agricultural Society
Carolyn Barritt, Alix
|
Trochu Playschool
Ernest Gelinas, Trochu
|
Community Association for Lasting Success
Wesley Antonchuk, Vegreville
|Holden Agricultural Society
Maury Micklich, Holden
|
Friends of the Innisfree Library Society
Randy & Susan Cannon, Innisfree
|Mannville Historical Society
Jim & Eileen Kitt, Mannville
SASKATCHEWAN WINNERS
|
Bethany Pioneer Village Inc.
Arlene Dobrohoczki, Middle Lake
|St. Gregor Community Hall
Charmaine Baril, St. Gregor
|
PJ Gillen Elementary School
Traci Denbrok, Esterhazy
|Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society
Wayne Lysak, Yorkton
|
Larwood-Shaw Memorial Swimming Pool
Tracy Darmokid, Porcupine Plain
|Silver Park Community Hall
David Moskal, Melfort
|
Battlefords Residential Services Inc.
Brent Illingworth, North Battleford
|Loon Lake Senior Citizens 48 Inc.
Ed & Marielle Schafer, Makwa
|
Ogema Regional Park Authority
Codie Ngay, Ogema
|Yellow Grass Hoppers Playschool
Jennifer Richards, Yellow Grass
|
PA Gymnastics Club
Colette Georget, Domremy
|Radisson Aquatic Centre
Laura Reiter, Radisson
|
Imperial & District Ambulance Inc.
Heather Detwiller, Imperial
|Lanigan & District Waterpark
Jean Blair, Drake
|
Sovereign Lions Club
Brett Sinclair, Rosetown
|Vanscoy & District Early Learning Centre
Rob Olauson, Vanscoy
|
Just Like Home Daycare
Annette Gaetz, Odessa
|Whitewood Recreation Association Inc.
Mathew Beutler, Whitewood
|
Central Butte Splash Park Committee
April Thurlow-Grasdal, Parkbeg
|Eyebrow & District Fire Protection Society Inc.
Adam Harrison, Eyebrow
|
Maklin Daycare
Don Cholin, Kerrobert
|Marshall School Breakfast Program
Mary Klassen, Lashburn
MANITOBA WINNERS
|
Cartwright Community Independent School Inc.
Donalee Jones, Cartwright
|The Norma Moore Memorial Gladstone & District Arena
Trevor & Sian Pollard, Gladstone
|
Oak Lake Agricultural Society
Trevor Gompf, Oak Lake
|Tilston Community Hall
Scott Anderson, Sinclair
|
Dauphin Clippers High School Hockey Team
Gerald Walker, McCreary
|Mountain View 4-H Club
Jason Oversby, Ochre River
|
Oakville Community Club Inc.
Katlyn Richaud, Portage La Prairie
|Tiger Mountain Pool Inc.
Len Timmerman, Treherne
|
Boyne Regional Library
Janice Beichter, Carman
|Splash Pad Parc Carillon
Marc Cote, St-Pierre-Jolys
ONTARIO WINNERS
|
Kincardine Agricultural Society
Lindsay Dykeman, Kincardine
|Spenser's Heart Children's Charity
Brittany Plooard, Orangeville
|
Kemptville Snowmobile Club
Gary Thompson, Kemptville
|Care and Share Food Bank Trenton
Jim Harrison, Trenton
|
Hamilton Wentworth 4-H Association
Aleta Klassen, Plattsville
|The Gathering Food Centre
Kim Smith, Simcoe
|Blenheim & Community
Senior Citizens Group
Taylor Lindsay, Blenheim
|
Gesstwood Camp & Outdoor
Education Centre
David Vandenberg, Cottam
|
Addiction Services of Thames Valley
Nicole Smith, Stratford
|
Middlesex Centre Archives
Al Kaiser, London
|
Lachute 4-H Club
Patricia Dagenais, Brownsburg-Chatham
|Shawville 4-H Club
Kayla McCann, Shawville
|
Maison des jeunes Venise en Québec
Carol Venneman, Clarenceville
|
The Barrie Memorial Women's Auxiliary
Rachel MacFarlane, Howick
QUEBEC WINNERS
MARITIMES WINNERS
|
Greater Blackville Resource Centre Inc.
Joas & Lisa Van Oord, Upper Blackville, NB
|Regional Occupational Centre Society
David Bekkers, Port Hawksbury, NS