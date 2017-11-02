Monsanto Fund announces winners of 2017 Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program

$165,000 in grant money distributed to 66 rural charities across Canada

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - When you live in a rural town, community matters and you do everything you can to keep local charitable groups, non-profits and community events alive. They are vital to the people in your community.

Thanks to the efforts of Canadian farmers, 66 different rural-based charities and non-profits have received a financial boost to strengthen their communities as winners of a $2,500 grant in the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

Now in its 6th year, the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program generated a wide variety of ideas from farmers on how local groups in their communities could benefit from the grants. They recommended schools, libraries, historical societies, health and recreational facilities, rural daycares, senior clubs, 4-H groups, food banks and more. More than 100 rural-based charitable groups also contributed ideas online at www.canadasfarmers.ca which allowed them to suggest a cause and find local farmers to support it by submitting an entry.

The Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program received more than 550 entries this year. Winners were drawn by board members of the independent administrator, Agriculture in the Classroom - Manitoba, on October 12, 2017.

"When you look at what local communities want to do to improve community services, programs or infrastructure to make life better for rural residents it's very inspiring," said Trish Jordan, public & industry affairs director at Monsanto Canada. "A gift of $2,500 doesn't seem like a lot but from talking to some of the farmers and the charities themselves it can make a huge difference in their communities."

One need only look to the example of the Bay Tree Community Park Association in Alberta who plan to use their grant to upgrade their local park and playground facility. "I am a young senior and I can tell you that as a child I played on the equipment that is currently in the park," said local resident Lurind Jeaneaux. "That's a long time to go without any upgrades so we are thrilled to receive this boost to our fundraising efforts. It makes us believe our dreams are achievable and we can make our park a place that families can enjoy."

Or how about farmer Mary Klassen from Lashburn, SK who nominated the Marshall School Breakfast Program? School vice-principal Tina Pero said the motivation for the breakfast program is "to ensure every student who enters our building has the opportunity to nourish their bodies before a full day of learning in the classroom begins."

Farmers living and working in the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Northeastern B.C. had from mid-January to the end of September to submit their entries by visiting the Canada's Farmers website and completing an online application form.

The Monsanto Fund plans to continue the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program in 2018. Farmers and rural residents can watch for details at winter trade shows or visit www.CanadasFarmers.ca or follow on Twitter @CanadasFarmers for more information.

About The Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Learn more at www.monsantofund.org.

About Monsanto Canada

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monsanto Canada Inc. is part of the larger global Monsanto Company. Monsanto is committed to bringing a broad range of solutions to help nourish our growing world. We produce seeds for fruits, vegetables and key crops - such as corn, soybeans, canola and cotton - that help farmers have better harvests while using water and other important resources more efficiently. We work to find sustainable solutions for soil health, help farmers use data to improve farming practices and conserve natural resources, and provide crop protection products to minimize damage from pests and disease. Through programs and partnerships, we collaborate with farmers, researchers, nonprofit organizations, universities and others to help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges. To learn more about Monsanto, our commitments and our more than 20,000 dedicated employees please visit: www.monsanto.com or follow us on Twitter @MonsantoCda.

Note: A complete listing of all 66 winning entrants, their farmer nominator and their community, is detailed in the attachment to this news release.

Canada's Farmers Grow Communities - 2017 Winners

ALBERTA WINNERS

WINGS of Providence Society

William Heidecker, Calgary

Nose Creek Valley Museum Society

Terrie & Scott Copley, Crossfield



Ponoka & District Health Foundation

Dorothy Ungstad, Ponoka

Stettler Regional Child Care Society

Heather Rowland, Big Valley

Beaverhill Bird Observatory Society

Nathan Strilchuk

Leduc & District Emergency Shelter

Gordon Schneider, Beaver County

Bay Tree Community Park Association

Garth Thompson, Bay Tree

La Glace People Deterrent Citizens on Patrol

Nancy Schlauwitz, La Glace

Medicine Hat Youth Action Society

Nichole Neubauer, Medicine Hat

Wrentham Fire & Rescue Foundation

Kim Owen, Wrentham Smoky River Palliative Care Society

Jules Aubin, Guy

Société Centre Communautaire

De St. Isidore

Alain Lavoie, St. Isidore

Alix Agricultural Society

Carolyn Barritt, Alix

Trochu Playschool

Ernest Gelinas, Trochu



Community Association for Lasting Success

Wesley Antonchuk, Vegreville

Holden Agricultural Society

Maury Micklich, Holden

Friends of the Innisfree Library Society

Randy & Susan Cannon, Innisfree

Mannville Historical Society

Jim & Eileen Kitt, Mannville

SASKATCHEWAN WINNERS



Bethany Pioneer Village Inc.

Arlene Dobrohoczki, Middle Lake

St. Gregor Community Hall

Charmaine Baril, St. Gregor



PJ Gillen Elementary School

Traci Denbrok, Esterhazy

Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society

Wayne Lysak, Yorkton



Larwood-Shaw Memorial Swimming Pool

Tracy Darmokid, Porcupine Plain

Silver Park Community Hall

David Moskal, Melfort



Battlefords Residential Services Inc.

Brent Illingworth, North Battleford

Loon Lake Senior Citizens 48 Inc.

Ed & Marielle Schafer, Makwa



Ogema Regional Park Authority

Codie Ngay, Ogema

Yellow Grass Hoppers Playschool

Jennifer Richards, Yellow Grass



PA Gymnastics Club

Colette Georget, Domremy

Radisson Aquatic Centre

Laura Reiter, Radisson



Imperial & District Ambulance Inc.

Heather Detwiller, Imperial

Lanigan & District Waterpark

Jean Blair, Drake



Sovereign Lions Club

Brett Sinclair, Rosetown

Vanscoy & District Early Learning Centre

Rob Olauson, Vanscoy



Just Like Home Daycare

Annette Gaetz, Odessa

Whitewood Recreation Association Inc.

Mathew Beutler, Whitewood



Central Butte Splash Park Committee

April Thurlow-Grasdal, Parkbeg

Eyebrow & District Fire Protection Society Inc.

Adam Harrison, Eyebrow



Maklin Daycare

Don Cholin, Kerrobert

Marshall School Breakfast Program

Mary Klassen, Lashburn



MANITOBA WINNERS



Cartwright Community Independent School Inc.

Donalee Jones, Cartwright

The Norma Moore Memorial Gladstone & District Arena

Trevor & Sian Pollard, Gladstone



Oak Lake Agricultural Society

Trevor Gompf, Oak Lake

Tilston Community Hall

Scott Anderson, Sinclair



Dauphin Clippers High School Hockey Team

Gerald Walker, McCreary

Mountain View 4-H Club

Jason Oversby, Ochre River



Oakville Community Club Inc.

Katlyn Richaud, Portage La Prairie

Tiger Mountain Pool Inc.

Len Timmerman, Treherne



Boyne Regional Library

Janice Beichter, Carman

Splash Pad Parc Carillon

Marc Cote, St-Pierre-Jolys



ONTARIO WINNERS



Kincardine Agricultural Society

Lindsay Dykeman, Kincardine

Spenser's Heart Children's Charity

Brittany Plooard, Orangeville



Kemptville Snowmobile Club

Gary Thompson, Kemptville

Care and Share Food Bank Trenton

Jim Harrison, Trenton



Hamilton Wentworth 4-H Association

Aleta Klassen, Plattsville

The Gathering Food Centre

Kim Smith, Simcoe

Blenheim & Community

Senior Citizens Group

Taylor Lindsay, Blenheim



Gesstwood Camp & Outdoor

Education Centre

David Vandenberg, Cottam





Addiction Services of Thames Valley

Nicole Smith, Stratford



Middlesex Centre Archives

Al Kaiser, London



Lachute 4-H Club

Patricia Dagenais, Brownsburg-Chatham

Shawville 4-H Club

Kayla McCann, Shawville

Maison des jeunes Venise en Québec

Carol Venneman, Clarenceville





The Barrie Memorial Women's Auxiliary

Rachel MacFarlane, Howick



QUEBEC WINNERS

MARITIMES WINNERS