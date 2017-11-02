News Room
November 02, 2017 10:00 ET

Monsanto Fund announces winners of 2017 Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program

$165,000 in grant money distributed to 66 rural charities across Canada

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - When you live in a rural town, community matters and you do everything you can to keep local charitable groups, non-profits and community events alive. They are vital to the people in your community.

Thanks to the efforts of Canadian farmers, 66 different rural-based charities and non-profits have received a financial boost to strengthen their communities as winners of a $2,500 grant in the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

Now in its 6th year, the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program generated a wide variety of ideas from farmers on how local groups in their communities could benefit from the grants. They recommended schools, libraries, historical societies, health and recreational facilities, rural daycares, senior clubs, 4-H groups, food banks and more. More than 100 rural-based charitable groups also contributed ideas online at www.canadasfarmers.ca which allowed them to suggest a cause and find local farmers to support it by submitting an entry.

The Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program received more than 550 entries this year. Winners were drawn by board members of the independent administrator, Agriculture in the Classroom - Manitoba, on October 12, 2017.

"When you look at what local communities want to do to improve community services, programs or infrastructure to make life better for rural residents it's very inspiring," said Trish Jordan, public & industry affairs director at Monsanto Canada. "A gift of $2,500 doesn't seem like a lot but from talking to some of the farmers and the charities themselves it can make a huge difference in their communities."

One need only look to the example of the Bay Tree Community Park Association in Alberta who plan to use their grant to upgrade their local park and playground facility. "I am a young senior and I can tell you that as a child I played on the equipment that is currently in the park," said local resident Lurind Jeaneaux. "That's a long time to go without any upgrades so we are thrilled to receive this boost to our fundraising efforts. It makes us believe our dreams are achievable and we can make our park a place that families can enjoy."

Or how about farmer Mary Klassen from Lashburn, SK who nominated the Marshall School Breakfast Program? School vice-principal Tina Pero said the motivation for the breakfast program is "to ensure every student who enters our building has the opportunity to nourish their bodies before a full day of learning in the classroom begins."

Farmers living and working in the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Northeastern B.C. had from mid-January to the end of September to submit their entries by visiting the Canada's Farmers website and completing an online application form.

The Monsanto Fund plans to continue the Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program in 2018. Farmers and rural residents can watch for details at winter trade shows or visit www.CanadasFarmers.ca or follow on Twitter @CanadasFarmers for more information.

About The Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Learn more at www.monsantofund.org.

About Monsanto Canada

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monsanto Canada Inc. is part of the larger global Monsanto Company. Monsanto is committed to bringing a broad range of solutions to help nourish our growing world. We produce seeds for fruits, vegetables and key crops - such as corn, soybeans, canola and cotton - that help farmers have better harvests while using water and other important resources more efficiently. We work to find sustainable solutions for soil health, help farmers use data to improve farming practices and conserve natural resources, and provide crop protection products to minimize damage from pests and disease. Through programs and partnerships, we collaborate with farmers, researchers, nonprofit organizations, universities and others to help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges. To learn more about Monsanto, our commitments and our more than 20,000 dedicated employees please visit: www.monsanto.com or follow us on Twitter @MonsantoCda.

Note: A complete listing of all 66 winning entrants, their farmer nominator and their community, is detailed in the attachment to this news release.

Canada's Farmers Grow Communities - 2017 Winners

ALBERTA WINNERS

WINGS of Providence Society
William Heidecker, Calgary
Nose Creek Valley Museum Society
Terrie & Scott Copley, Crossfield

Ponoka & District Health Foundation
Dorothy Ungstad, Ponoka
Stettler Regional Child Care Society
Heather Rowland, Big Valley

Beaverhill Bird Observatory Society
Nathan Strilchuk
Leduc & District Emergency Shelter
Gordon Schneider, Beaver County

Bay Tree Community Park Association
Garth Thompson, Bay Tree
 La Glace People Deterrent Citizens on Patrol
Nancy Schlauwitz, La Glace

Medicine Hat Youth Action Society
Nichole Neubauer, Medicine Hat
 Wrentham Fire & Rescue Foundation
Kim Owen, Wrentham
Smoky River Palliative Care Society
Jules Aubin, Guy
Société Centre Communautaire
De St. Isidore
Alain Lavoie, St. Isidore
Alix Agricultural Society
Carolyn Barritt, Alix
Trochu Playschool
Ernest Gelinas, Trochu

Community Association for Lasting Success
Wesley Antonchuk, Vegreville
 Holden Agricultural Society
Maury Micklich, Holden

Friends of the Innisfree Library Society
Randy & Susan Cannon, Innisfree
Mannville Historical Society
Jim & Eileen Kitt, Mannville

SASKATCHEWAN WINNERS


Bethany Pioneer Village Inc.
Arlene Dobrohoczki, Middle Lake
 St. Gregor Community Hall
Charmaine Baril, St. Gregor

PJ Gillen Elementary School
Traci Denbrok, Esterhazy
 Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society
Wayne Lysak, Yorkton

Larwood-Shaw Memorial Swimming Pool
Tracy Darmokid, Porcupine Plain
 Silver Park Community Hall
David Moskal, Melfort

Battlefords Residential Services Inc.
Brent Illingworth, North Battleford
 Loon Lake Senior Citizens 48 Inc.
Ed & Marielle Schafer, Makwa

Ogema Regional Park Authority
Codie Ngay, Ogema
 Yellow Grass Hoppers Playschool
Jennifer Richards, Yellow Grass

PA Gymnastics Club
Colette Georget, Domremy
 Radisson Aquatic Centre
Laura Reiter, Radisson

Imperial & District Ambulance Inc.
Heather Detwiller, Imperial
 Lanigan & District Waterpark
Jean Blair, Drake

Sovereign Lions Club
Brett Sinclair, Rosetown
 Vanscoy & District Early Learning Centre
Rob Olauson, Vanscoy

Just Like Home Daycare
Annette Gaetz, Odessa
 Whitewood Recreation Association Inc.
Mathew Beutler, Whitewood

Central Butte Splash Park Committee
April Thurlow-Grasdal, Parkbeg
 Eyebrow & District Fire Protection Society Inc.
 Adam Harrison, Eyebrow

Maklin Daycare
Don Cholin, Kerrobert
 Marshall School Breakfast Program
Mary Klassen, Lashburn

MANITOBA WINNERS


Cartwright Community Independent School Inc.
Donalee Jones, Cartwright
 The Norma Moore Memorial Gladstone & District Arena
Trevor & Sian Pollard, Gladstone

Oak Lake Agricultural Society
Trevor Gompf, Oak Lake
Tilston Community Hall
Scott Anderson, Sinclair

Dauphin Clippers High School Hockey Team
Gerald Walker, McCreary
 Mountain View 4-H Club
Jason Oversby, Ochre River

Oakville Community Club Inc.
Katlyn Richaud, Portage La Prairie
Tiger Mountain Pool Inc.
Len Timmerman, Treherne

Boyne Regional Library
Janice Beichter, Carman
 Splash Pad Parc Carillon
Marc Cote, St-Pierre-Jolys

ONTARIO WINNERS


Kincardine Agricultural Society
Lindsay Dykeman, Kincardine
 Spenser's Heart Children's Charity
Brittany Plooard, Orangeville

Kemptville Snowmobile Club
Gary Thompson, Kemptville
 Care and Share Food Bank Trenton
Jim Harrison, Trenton

Hamilton Wentworth 4-H Association
Aleta Klassen, Plattsville
 The Gathering Food Centre
Kim Smith, Simcoe
Blenheim & Community
Senior Citizens Group
Taylor Lindsay, Blenheim
Gesstwood Camp & Outdoor
Education Centre
David Vandenberg, Cottam

Addiction Services of Thames Valley
Nicole Smith, Stratford
Middlesex Centre Archives
Al Kaiser, London

Lachute 4-H Club
Patricia Dagenais, Brownsburg-Chatham
 Shawville 4-H Club
Kayla McCann, Shawville

Maison des jeunes Venise en Québec
Carol Venneman, Clarenceville


The Barrie Memorial Women's Auxiliary
Rachel MacFarlane, Howick

QUEBEC WINNERS

MARITIMES WINNERS


Greater Blackville Resource Centre Inc.
Joas & Lisa Van Oord, Upper Blackville, NB
 Regional Occupational Centre Society
David Bekkers, Port Hawksbury, NS

