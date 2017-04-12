Monster Digital Announces Distribution Agreement with Ingram Entertainment

SIMI VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Monster Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MSDI), ("Monster Digital" or "the Company"), which develops, markets and distributes Monster Digital® branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications, today announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment Inc. ("Ingram Entertainment").

Ingram Entertainment is a leading distributor of home entertainment products, including DVD and Blu-ray software, video game hardware, software and accessories, audiobooks, licensed products, and mobile accessories. As part of the agreement with Monster Digital, Ingram Entertainment will offer Monster Digital's entire line of action cameras, virtual reality (VR) cameras and VR headsets to its customers in the grocery & drug, video specialty, electronics, video game, ecommerce, truck and travel, and mass-merchant retail channels of trade.

Ingram Entertainment's diverse range of retail partners complements Monster Digital's full line of action cameras and VR products, providing options to customers. For example, the price point of Monster Digital's HD action camera (MSRP of $49.99) is an attractive impulse purchase for a typical drugstore or supermarket customer. Monster Digital's single lens 360 and dual lens VR camera sets (MSRP $149.99 and $249.99, respectively) are great offerings for electronics store customers. And, Monster Digital's VR headsets (MSRP $19.99, or $39.99 with audio) are a compelling accessory in a video game store.

"Ingram Entertainment Inc. is very excited to offer Monster Digital's products to the retail channel. We feel their cameras and VR headsets will be a great fit for our diverse range of retail partners. Not only are Monster Digital's products competitively priced, but also their cameras add additional value by including memory, mounts and other accessories. This ensures the consumer has everything they need to get started immediately. Accessories, such as memory, are an additional purchase with most competitive products. This gives Monster Digital's offerings a clear advantage to consumers," said Tom Blaton, VP Interactive Media & Business Development at Ingram Entertainment.

About Ingram Entertainment Inc.

Ingram Entertainment is a leading distributor of home entertainment products servicing over 40,000 storefronts nationally. Founded in 1980, Ingram Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in La Vergne, Tennessee just outside of Nashville. For more information, please visit www.ingramentertainment.com.

About Monster Digital, Inc.

Monster Digital develops, markets and distributes Monster branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications. The Company designs and engineers premium action sports cameras and accessories, in addition to advanced data storage and memory products for professionals and consumers.

Monster Digital is a registered trademark of Monster Products, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information about the company, please visit http://www.monsterdigital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the prospects for sales with Ingram Entertainment, Inc. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Monster Digital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Monster Digital has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''will be" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.