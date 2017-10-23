Monster Digital Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing

SIMI VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Monster Digital Inc., ( NASDAQ : MSDI), ("Monster Digital" or the "Company"), announced today that, as anticipated, on October 19, 2017, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's non-compliance with the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement will serve as a basis for delisting the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel").

The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any delisting action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension period that may be granted by the Panel. At the hearing, Monster Digital will present its plan to evidence compliance with the bid price and stockholders' equity requirements and request an extension of time within which to do so. The Panel has the discretion to grant the Company an extension through no later than April 17, 2018. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "MSDI" at least pending the ultimate conclusion of the hearing process. Monster Digital intends to provide a further update when additional relevant information becomes available.

