Monster Digital, Inc. Announces Gulf Coast Panama Jack as a New Customer

SIMI VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Monster Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MSDI), ("Monster Digital" or "the Company"), which develops, markets and distributes Monster Digital® branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications, today announced Gulf Coast Panama Jack as a new customer.

Gulf Coast Panama Jack (GCPJ) is a Florida-based beach and resort wholesale distributor. GCPJ has agreed to supply Monster Digital's HD camera to its wide customer base, which includes beach resorts, boat rental and other recreational facilities, as well as beach and resort area drug and grocery stores.

GCPJ President Jay Quave stated, "With an MSRP of $49.99, Monster Digital's HD camera is at a perfect price point for our customers. Not only is the price right, but it comes with a waterproof case, a memory card and a great selection of mounts so it can be used right away in a variety of activities."

Mr. Quave added, "In the past, disposable, waterproof print cameras had been popular selling items for our customers. But, the cost of these cameras has increased, and they require that the customer pay for film processing, and then all they have to show for it is thirty-six prints and a camera in the trash can. This is not a problem with the Monster Digital HD camera: once the photos and videos from the Monster Digital HD camera have been shared with others, you still have a great camera that can be used over and over again."

David H. Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Monster Digital, stated, "Our close relationship with Gulf Coast Panama Jack is an example of our strategy to expand the potential use of our cameras. 'Sports action cameras' have always been identified with extreme sports. However, in discussions with GCPJ, it is clear that there is a large potential use in everyday recreational and leisure activities such as in beach, boat, water, and similar activities."

