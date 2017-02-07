Monster Digital, Inc. Announces New Management Appointments

Talent to Accommodate Product Development and Growth

SIMI VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Monster Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MSDI) ("Monster Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, markets and distributes a line of sports action cameras, a 360 Virtual Reality camera and related VR Goggles under the Monster Digital brand, today announced new management appointments aimed at strengthening its organization to accommodate product development and growth.

The Company is pleased to report that Steve Brownsell, who joined Monster Digital in October 2016, has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President. Mr. Brownsell is a broad based executive with over 20 years of experience with Hilton Hotels and, subsequently, Priority Posting. Mr. Brownsell is a graduate of Oxford University in the UK and has a master's degree from Wake Forest University.

In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Brian Dimick, who joined Monster Digital in late December 2016, as Vice President Sales. Mr. Dimick has an extensive background in Sales and Marketing, with key positions held at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Sony Entertainment and HiTech Marketing. Mr. Dimick is a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in Marketing and Advertising.

Steve Purcell also joined Monster Digital at the beginning of January 2017 as Vice President. Mr. Purcell previously worked under Monster Digital's Interim President Jonathan Clark at Sundance/Jacuzzi Spa where he was Senior Vice President, Operations. At Jacuzzi Mr. Purcell was in charge of engineering, product design, sourcing and quality control. Prior to being at Sundance/Jacuzzi Mr. Purcell was a General Manager of Mr. Coffee.

Further, Shaun Greenheld joined Monster Digital in mid-January 2017 as Quality Assurance Manager. Mr. Greenheld's immediate previous position was more than five years at Binder USA as Quality Control Inspector and ISO specialist. He has had successful completions involved in ISO 9001 and Six Sigma Implementation and Corrective Actions.

Finally, Monster Digital announces that Vivek Tandon, Executive Vice President, has tendered his resignation effective March 31, 2017. Mr. Tandon is joining a Tandon family company but will be available to assist Monster Digital as needed.

David H. Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Monster Digital stated, "We want to recognize the contributions Vivek Tandon has made to Monster Digital and appreciate his willingness to help in transition. We wish him great success in his new family venture."

Jonathan Clark added, "With the additions we have made over the past three months, Monster Digital now has the full cornerstones of management in place to take us to the next level. We have an excellent line of quality sports action cameras which we have complemented with the introduction of our 360 Virtual Reality camera and Goggles. David Clarke and I are firm believers in continuing improvement and differentiated product design, capability, ease of use, and distinctive packaging. Our goal is to grow our company as the Virtual Reality video space takes hold and becomes mainstream in sports, vacations and everyday use."

About Monster Digital, Inc.

Monster Digital develops, markets and distributes a line of sports action cameras, a 360 Virtual Reality camera and related VR Goggles under the Monster Digital brand. In addition, the Company markets data storage and memory products.

Monster and Monster Digital are registered trademarks of Monster Products, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.monsterdigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the existing and anticipated closings of the placement. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Monster Digital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Monster Digital has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2016, (Registration No. 333-207938). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.