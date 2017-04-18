Monster Digital Receives Notification of Minimum Stockholders' Equity Non-Compliance from the Nasdaq Stock Market

SIMI VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Monster Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MSDI) ("Monster Digital" or the "Company") announced today that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) notifying the Company that, based on its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, Nasdaq has determined that Monster Digital's stockholders' equity does not comply with the minimum $2,500,000 stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Nasdaq notification does not affect the listing of Monster Digital's common stock or warrants at this time.

Nasdaq has provided the Company with 45 calendar days, or until June 1, 2017, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity standard. If the Company's plan to regain compliance is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the notification letter, or until October 14, 2017, to evidence compliance.

The Company is presently evaluating various courses of action to regain compliance and intends to timely submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum stockholders' equity standard. However, there can be no assurance that the Company's plan will be accepted or that if it is, the Company will be able to regain compliance. If the Company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity standard is not accepted or if it is and the Company does not regain compliance by October 14, 2017, or if the Company fails to satisfy another Nasdaq requirement for continued listing, Nasdaq staff could provide notice that the Company's common stock will become subject to delisting. In such event, Nasdaq rules permit the Company to appeal the decision to reject its proposed compliance plan or any delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Accordingly, there can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the company's plan to respond to the Nasdaq request on or before the deadline. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Monster Digital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Monster Digital has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''will be" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.