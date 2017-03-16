Mont-Megantic Observatory will be able to carry out new scientific and technological development projects

Government of Canada grants financial assistance to Université de Montréal to support Mont-Mégantic Observatory, in Estrie

Organizations and businesses need to be able to rely on adequate resources to develop innovative products and scientific and technological projects. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative projects. As a true economic driver, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth, which benefits organizations, businesses and communities.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, announced that the Université de Montréal has been granted $1,000,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, which will enable the Mont-Mégantic Observatory (OMM) [website in French only] to carry out breakthrough innovation activities in the optics-photonics industry and help maintain the tourism appeal of Parc national du Mont-Mégantic.

The OMM, a world-class technological innovation hub, has been conducting advanced research in astronomy since 1978, providing training and promoting astronomy to the general public. Its telescope on the summit of Mont-Mégantic is a major infrastructure dedicated to astrophysics research. The OMM also includes the experimental astrophysics laboratories on the Université de Montréal and Université Laval campuses. The funding granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will be used to support scientific and technological development projects and maintain the observatory's facilities during the next two years.

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"It brings me great pride to announce this funding for the Mont-Mégantic Observatory so it can continue its astronomy research, training and promotion activities. It's a major tourist attraction for the region and is making a significant contribution to the economic development of the Granit and Haut Saint-François RCMs."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie

"Improving the spaces where discoveries are made and where innovation takes place will fuel prosperity for years to come. The funding announced today highlights the importance of this infrastructure and the role it plays in maintaining Canada's reputation for scientific excellence in Quebec."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The funding announced today will allow the Mont-Mégantic Observatory to remain a global leader in astrophysics instrumentation and a leader in training for Canadian astrophysicists."

René Doyon, Director of the Mont-Mégantic Observatory

