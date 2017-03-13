Mont-Tremblant's Indigenous Community at the Heart of Celebrations in 2017

The Domaine Saint-Bernard Trust receives more than $78,000 in funding to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation

David de Burgh Graham, Member of Parliament (Laurentides-Labelle), today announced more than $78,000 in funding for the Domaine Saint-Bernard Trust for its community project, Festival Manitou: Célébration des cultures autochtones. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Thanks to this support-provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund-Festival Manitou: Célébration des cultures autochtones at Domaine Saint-Bernard will promote Indigenous culture. Festival visitors will have the chance to listen to stories and legends, attend dance performances and cooking demonstrations, and learn more about traditional herbal medicine.

"In 2017, we celebrate Canada 150. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all that it means to be Canadian. Our government has created opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional and Canada-wide celebrations. Communities across the country are proudly taking part in the festivities throughout the year to mark this significant moment in our history. Join the celebration-it's happening in your community too!"

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Let's take advantage of this year to strengthen the bonds that unite us and look to our country's future with optimism. Raising awareness of Canada's Indigenous cultures will allow us to appreciate all of their richness. The activities planned by the Domaine Saint-Bernard Trust will highlight the diversity of our communities and the important contributions of Indigenous peoples to our society."

-David de Burgh Graham, Member of Parliament (Laurentides-Labelle)

The mandate of the Domaine Saint-Bernard Trust is to offer educational, cultural, recreational, social, sporting and scientific activities in a protected natural setting.

The 150 th anniversary of Confederation gives Canadians the opportunity to celebrate our shared values, our achievements, our majestic environment and our country's place in the world. It is also an ideal opportunity for Canadians to get involved in their communities.

The main themes of the Government of Canada's vision for the 150 th anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusiveness, the environment, youth, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

To make 2017 a memorable year for all Canadians, the Government of Canada has invested in Canada-wide, regional and local projects.

The Canada 150 Fund, established in April 2015, has an overall budget of $200 million. Through the Fund, the Government of Canada makes strategic investments in activities that support the vision of the 150th anniversary of Confederation and encourage Canadians to participate directly.

