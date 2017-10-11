Montana Mining and Mineral Symposium Attendees to Tour Broadway's Madison Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BRD) ( OTCQB : BDWYF) ("Broadway" or the "Company") today announced that its 100%-owned Madison project in the legendary Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA has been selected as one of two field trip destinations for attendees of the 2017 Montana Mining and Mineral Symposium. Symposium organizers have also invited Broadway to give an oral presentation about its exploration success at the Madison copper-gold skarn, the second of three zones of interest.

Hosted by the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, the 2017 Montana Mineral and Mining Symposium takes place October 11-14 at Montana Tech in Butte, Montana.

"The conference field trips are a highlight of the Montana Mining and Minerals Symposium. Broadway's Madison project is a great place to see skarn mineralization on the ground and underground. It is also an opportunity to see a property with both historic mining and active exploration," said Chris Gammons, Professor of Geological Engineering at Montana Tech and one of the field trip co-organizers. "I'd like to thank Broadway for supporting the Symposium, and for providing several Montana Tech students and recent grads with excellent job experiences that will serve them well in their future careers."

"We are honored that our results and property have attracted the attention of symposium organizers," said Duane Parnham, President and CEO of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. "We look forward to welcoming attendees to our Madison property and to sharing the successes we've achieved in recent months."

Recent interpretation from Madison identified multiple priority target areas believed to be associated with large-scale porphyry mineralization at depth and located within a well-mineralized, two-mile-long geological, geophysical and geochemical trend. Phase III drilling is currently underway (see news release dated September 18, 2017) and Broadway is fully funded for completion of the program.

Broadway's Madison project also includes an underground massive sulfide zone. A recent Mise-a-la-Masse survey indicates there is an extension of this zone immediately to the north of the 600 level.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a resource company focused on development-stage projects with advanced exploration potential. The company owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the Butte-Anaconda mining region of Montana, USA. The Madison project is permitted for exploration and contains a past-producing underground mine that Broadway has refurbished. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones that remain open for development in the mine's perimeter, the company's exploration program has identified new anomalies across its extensive land package that provide compelling drill targets that are believed to be associated with large-scale porphyry mineralization.

