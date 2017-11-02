Monthly Revenue Growth at Willie's Duck Diner Allows Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) to Pledge 1,000 Free Meals to Veterans at Willie's Duck Diner on Veterans Day

MONROE, LA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Dewmar International BMC, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company announced that it plans to feed up to 1,000 veterans on Veterans Day at Willie's Duck Diner.

Since the grand opening of Willie's, Dewmar is proud to inform its shareholders and all interested investors that sales have increased each month. Willie's Duck Diner is a registered trademark of KW Brands, LLC which is owned by Willie Robertson, the CEO of Duck Commander and star of A&E's Duck Dynasty.

Dewmar International, a publicly traded company, was hand-picked by Willie Robertson to be the exclusive licensing and operating partner for the diner. Dewmar International recognizes 100% of all revenues generated from gross sales of the diner. Dewmar expects to recognize over $1.2 million in revenue for the diner within the first year of operations.

Willie's Duck Diner is an 8,000 square foot, full-service restaurant, upgraded to enhance capacity. The menu has been revamped to add more southern seasoning and affordably priced to increase value. The diner also hosts private dinner events for churches, organizations, and groups of all sizes by renting out its two dining room areas during normal business hours. The entire diner is available for special after-hour events. Additionally, the diner offers both in-house and off-site catering services where it can accommodate large company picnics and dining events. For more information about group or catering reservations, please call 318-884-3825.

The diner's President, Dr. Moran; the diner's Manager, Ms. Rose Byrd; and diner's Executive Business Manager, Johnny Riley, Jr. are all proud U.S. veterans. Willie's Duck Diner is a place "Where Saying Grace is Encouraged and Where You Come as a Guest and Leave as Family."

The free meal for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces inclusive of the National Guard and Coast Guard will include a catfish basket with fries and hush puppies on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Additionally, famous Creole Chef Boobie from Opelousas, LA will provide his world renowned gumbo and jambalaya to veterans only. The event will take place at the diner's location off the I-20 Thomas Rd Exit at 125 Constitution Drive in West Monroe, LA starting at 12pm CST until 8pm CST. The media has been invited to attend as well as the Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, along with other state and local elected officials.

Qualified veterans must provide proof of veteran status to receive the free meal.

"Several of our food and dry goods vendors have donated both food and cash to the diner as part of their contribution to help honor our nation's veterans," said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "If you are interested in making a donation to assist our management and staff in serving up to 1,000 veterans, please log on to our Go Fund Me Veterans Meal link to make a minimum donation of $10 per veteran-sponsored meal: https://www.gofundme.com/WilliesDuckDiner"

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and the company has the number one selling relaxation brownie, Kush Cakes, in the market today. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

