Monticello Wine Trail Wineries Account for 60% of All Gold Medals in VA Governor's Cup Wine Competition

Nine Charlottesville area wines won a spot in the Governor's Case, which is comprised of the top twelve wines in the competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce that members of the Monticello Wine Trail accounted for 60% of all gold medals awarded in this year's Virginia Governor's Cup wine competition. Of the 23 gold medals awarded in the competition, 14 were given to wines from members of the Monticello Wine Trail. Five of the seven wineries that received more than one gold medal are also members of the Trail, including Barboursville Vineyards, Jefferson Vineyards, King Family Vineyards, Michael Shaps Wineworks, and Veritas Vineyard & Winery. Additionally, Horton Vineyards, Pollak Vineyards, and Cardinal Point Winery all won single gold medals. Wines entered into the Governor's Cup competition must be made from 100% Virginia fruit and be subjected to a thorough and stringent judging process over a four-week period. Nearly 500 Virginia wines were entered into this year's competition.

The top twelve wines comprising the prestigious Governor's Case were announced by Governor Terry McAuliffe and several state wine officials at a gala in Richmond on February 21. Eight of these twelve wines were produced by wineries on the Monticello Wine Trail. Wineries from the Trail which received this high honor include Barboursville Vineyards, Horton Vineyards, Jefferson Vineyards, King Family Vineyards, Michael Shaps Wineworks, and Veritas Vineyard and Winery. A wine produced by Valley Road Vineyards, a local vineyard located in Albemarle County, also received a coveted spot in the Governor's Case.

George Hodson, President of the Monticello Wine Trail, said, "It's an exciting time to be a part of the Monticello American Viticultural Area. We have dynamic winemakers who are shaping the AVA into a unique wine region, producing wines that are an authentic expression of place. The wines continue to improve and through the success member wineries have had in national and international competitions, we are gaining a reputation for high quality wines."

The Monticello Wine Trail is an association of 33 wineries surrounding Charlottesville, Virginia in the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Nelson and Orange and is a subsidiary of the Jeffersonian Wine Grape Growers Society (JWGGS). The mission of the JWGGS is to support its members and promote quality grapes and wine produced in the Monticello American Viticultural Area.

