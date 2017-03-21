Montreal Comiccon Launches Its 9th Edition With Stars From Doctor Who, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and More!

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - The initial lineup for Montreal Comiccon, which returns to Palais des congrès from July 7 to 9, was announced during a press conference held at Montreal's City Hall. Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was in attendance, surrounded by costumed heroes, creatures and many pop culture enthusiasts, and spoke about this not-to-be-missed event and its importance in the city and its 375th anniversary.

The 9th edition of the Montreal Comiccon aims to be the biggest yet with an estimated 60,000 attendees, for fans of science-fiction, fantasy, horror, video games and, of course, comic books.

Media & Comic Book Guests

Montreal Comiccon is proud to announce a strong starter line-up focused on fans favourite franchises.

Nathan Fillion is best known to Firefly enthusiast as Captain Malcolm Reynolds, a role he reprised in the 2005 film Serenity - though most recently was the star of the hit series Castle.

David Tennant is loved by legions of fans for his role as the 10th Doctor on the international hit series Doctor Who. Since then, he's had a successful run starring on several dramas including the BBC series Broadchurch and Netflix's Jessica Jones.

John Rhys-Davies has had a long and varied career, starring in several TV series like Sliders and the The Shannara Chronicles, though best known for his roles as Sallah in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and, of course, Gimli, in the Lord of the Rings trilogy of films. The Harry Potter franchise has risen to the top as one of the most impactful, and we have none other than the actor who portrayed evil wizard Lucius Malfoy, Jason Isaacs, who was just announced as one of the leads on the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery. Comiccon will also be celebrating 20 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with the presence of James Marsters, who played the sometimes good, mostly evil vampire, Spike. As ever, Star Wars remains one of the most adored franchise, and we'll be bringing in the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett, as played by actor Jeremy Bulloch.

For twenty five years, Kevin Conroy has been considered the definitive voice of Batman, starting with Batman: The Animated Series. Beyond the 85-episode run, he has been the voice of Bruce Wayne in multiple TV series, animated films, and video games, including the acclaimed video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, and will return as the Dark Knight in Injustice 2, slated for release in May 2017.

Video Games continue to dominate the entertainment market and one of the bestselling for 2016 was Ubisoft's own Watch Dogs 2. For this year's event, we wanted to focus on the talented group of motion capture actors, who bring the game's DedSec team of hackers to life: Tasya Teles (Sitara), Shawn Baichoo (Wrench), and Jonathan Dubsky (Josh), Christopher Jacot (Dusan), John Tench (T-Bone) and Ruffin Prentiss (Marcus).

From comic books to cartoons, toys, and blockbuster films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been a mainstay for over 30 years. We are very thrilled to welcome the co-creator of TMNT, Kevin Eastman, whom, to this day, continues to write and draw for the IDW series. Joining him will be the creator of American Flagg, Howard Chaykin, whom also has the distinction of being the very first artist on the Marvel Comics 1977 Star Wars. In addition, fans can look forward to meeting Glenn Fabry, the painter and illustrator known for his covers on Preacher, 2000 A.D., and, most recently American Gods; Marguerite Sauvage, the artist on the breakthrough Valiant comic series Faith, and also created the Montreal Comiccon 2017 poster art; plus Julien Paré-Sorel, the artist on the anxiously-awaited comic series Dans une galaxie près de chez vous, which is written by the original show creators Pierre-Yves Bernard et Claude Legault and expected to release in 2018.

2017 Programming Highlights

Montreal Comiccon will have over 150 activities over the course of three days: Panels, workshops, concerts, improv, board games, screenings, autograph sessions, photo ops and so much more. The wide variety includes the worlds of Anime, with several fun filled Anime themed contests; comic books, with creators showing others how it's done; video games, with playable games from the 80s to today; live dubbing sessions, to know more about how it's done; and the return of the Gladiator Arena, thanks to All Roads Lead to Rome. There will be a little something for everyone, with one important new feature, the addition of a dedicated Kid Zone with activities for those 12 and under.

Fans of costume building are in for a special treat with some of the most popular professional cosplayers. These include Italian cosplayer Leon Chiro and one of the hosts of the new TV series Cosplay Melee, LeeAnna Vamp. They'll be there to meet fans and offer tips and tricks at their costume panels. As ever, the Masquerade costume contest will be taking place on Saturday, July 8, where amateur costume makers take to the Comiccon stage to compete in front of industry judges.

A significant portion of Montreal Comiccon is dedicated to video games, with a very special focus dedicated to e-Sports. For this year's activities, there will be a free play section and a Showmatch of Rainbow Six Siege. Fans can look forward to tournaments for Counter Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Overwatch. In collaboration with Hearthstone Québec, Hearthstone Ontario, and Earthroot Gaming, Montreal Comiccon will host the first Canadian Challenger Invitational for the popular game Hearthstone, where 16 players will face-off for a monetary prize pool. There will be a prize pool of $5000.00 for all tournaments combined. We are also happy to announce a special eSports ticket for fans that wish to arrive early to participate in the tournaments.

In the last decade, Montreal has grown to be recognized as one of the most important video game hubs in the world. With the help of Multijoueur, we are shining a spotlight on local indie game developers, with a revitalized section extending to 8000 square feet, bristling with the talent of the future. Our VERY big plans will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Montreal Comiccon is expanding outside the Palais des congrès, bringing some nerdy rock bands to Foufounes Électriques. In collaboration with Shanks Events & Entertainment and Dungeon Works Productions, Montreal Comiccon is happy to bring you the first Nerdstock on Friday July 7, 2017. The bands featured include headliners Okilly Dokilly, the world's only Nedal band, from Phoenix, Arizona, a Ned Flanders (Simpsons) inspired band; Double Experience, nerd rockers from Canada's capital city, with a penchant for gaming references; Capitaines Moustache, a cartoony super-funky-punk-rock-electro band from Montreal; and Wrestlemaniaks - they like wrestling. And music!

Montreal Comiccon runs from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Palais des congrès. Tickets are now available including single day and three-day tickets as well as special Deluxe and VIP packages. New tickets added this week include: Student-priced Friday tickets, a Sunday Family package and eSports 3-Day tickets. Nerdstock tickets will be going on sale on Friday, March 24. Please visit www.montrealcomiccon.com for details and updates, as more guests and activities will be added to the roster in the months leading up to the event.

Photos : https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2096pvm1rre94r5/AAAsWJoZ7E1ivgYCYS8HZBSia?dl=0

Password : Mtlcomiccon.201707