Montreal Scandal! The seductive side of the city at Club Soda

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - It's a tribute to Montreal in the 1940s, which became the most famous city in the world for its entertainment. Scarlett James and the Montreal Burlesque Productions, powerhouses of the contemporary burlesque scene, celebrate Montreal's 375th anniversary and its heritage of seduction at Club Soda with a dazzling show featuring the best of burlesque.

This unprecedented spectacle of dance, burlesque and circus stars the New Orleans Queen of burlesque Elle Dorado, Toronto's spicy Pastel Supernova, rising Montreal divas Sugar Vixen and Audrey Ivory, the magnificent Lady Josephine and many more. Together, the members of this gorgeous cast will sparkle with performances by featured headliner Scarlett James, Montreal's world-renowned burlesque artist, famous for having seduced audiences in Europe and from Las Vegas to Shanghai with her inventive tease numbers and impressive collection of bejewelled outfits, tailored to accentuate every curve of her statuesque figure. And if all of the above were not enough, the audience will also marvel in suspense at the grace and awesome strength of Alexanne Plouffe in a sensual duo on Chinese pole with Daniel Delisle, dancer and actor, and the stunning Meliejade, who has taken the circus world by storm with hoops and cyr wheels.

Montreal's beloved Benjamin Marquis will be the host for this exceptionally glamorous spring celebration.

MONTREAL SCANDAL! will take place on Saturday, April 8 at Club Soda. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at clubsoda.ca

V.VIP: $153.08 Priority admission with assigned seating. One bottle of champagne per table of 4. Includes an autographed picture. VIP: $108.72 Priority admission with assigned seating. One bottle of sparkling wine per table of 4. PREMIUM: $65.23 Premium section. One bottle of sparkling wine per table of 4. GENERAL: $39.14 First come, first seated.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/244769625940769/