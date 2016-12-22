Montreal-Trudeau Airport: Tips for Travellers During the Holiday Period

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Montréal-Trudeau airport expects to welcome many travellers during the Holiday period. Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) would like to take this opportunity to provide some helpful advice for ensuring you have a pleasant visit to the airport.

Let the YULi mobile app be your personal assistant to help you easily find your way around the terminal, provide you with information on your flight and give you access to exclusive discounts and promotions at the airport's various partners and merchants.

ADM reminds passengers of the many online services available on our website www.admtl.com. With SecurXpress, passengers departing on international and domestic flights can reserve in advance, at no charge, priority passage through the security screening checkpoint. They can also reserve airport parking online, taking advantage of the proximity of our parking spaces as well as special rates.

Travellers both young and young-at-heart passing through the terminal's international jetty are certain to enjoy the entertainment provided by the Montréal circus troupe Cirkazou. Santa Claus and his elves, as well as the Christmas singing trio Airs d'hiver will also be on hand to enliven your visit to Montréal-Trudeau.

In addition, a family initiation to the circus arts workshop will be offered on December 29, 30 and 31 near Gate 53 in the international jetty.

Passengers are reminded to check their flight departure time before going to the airport, by visiting the ADM website or contacting their airline.

Baggage preparation

To facilitate pre-boarding passenger screening procedures, ADM also reminds travellers that wrapped gifts should be placed in their checked baggage. If this is not possible, gifts placed in carry-on baggage must not be wrapped. For more information on items allowed in aircraft cabins, visit www.catsa-acsta.gc.ca.

Returning home

In order to expedite Canadian customs formalities, passengers are asked to ensure they have duly completed their Customs Declaration Form before disembarking from the aircraft and to have their receipts for their purchases made abroad. ADM offers more than 40 self-service kiosks to speed up the process.

Picking up passengers

Before heading to the arrivals-level pickup zone, meeters and greeters are asked to make sure the traveller they are waiting for has indeed arrived. In the meantime, they are invited to wait in the no-charge CellParc parking lot. Furthermore, to make it easier to for meeters and greeters to spot arriving passengers, the pickup zone has been divided into five areas: A, B, C, D and E.

