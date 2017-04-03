Moody Leather promotes Brian Ricks to Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Moody Premium Guitar Straps, aka Moody Leather, is pleased to announce that Brian Ricks has been admitted as a partner of the firm. Brian has been Artist Relations Manager at Moody for several years and through his dedication and hard work, he has expanded our artist outreach in the country and rock genres. Furthermore, Brian has been leading Moody's online marketing and social media efforts and has created significant brand awareness for our guitar and bass straps.

Jack Thrift, President of Moody Leather, commented, "Brian's enthusiasm for this business is so much fun to be around. Our artists love working with him and when he commits to doing something, he gets it done. Allison, Kathy and I love having him on our team and are very pleased to welcome him as an owner of the business."

Brian Ricks shared the following, "I am truly grateful to all of the Moody artists and guitar techs who support our company. As our brand ambassadors, you all have helped us achieve significant results in expanding our business. And, thanks to my Moody partners, I'm so happy to be doing this with you all. Finally, I've put a lot of time into this work and I need to thank my daughters, Taylor, Addison, Emily and Abby and also my beautiful Sheryl, who herself has been like my own Moody strap through her tremendous support."

A partial representation of the Moody Leather artist lineup can be found at www.moodyleather.com.