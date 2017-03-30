Moovly Announces the Commercial Release of its Industry Disruptive Next Generation Video Editor, 'Moovly Studio'

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLULMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) -

Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MVY) (FRANKFURT:0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commercial release of its second generation video editor "Moovly Studio" at a disruptive price of $5 per month.

Of special significance, Moovly Studio is based on HTML5 and takes full advantage of Moovly's advanced API platform to enable rapid feature development and easy integration of content and other third parties.

Moovly Studio will initially be available in two commercial licenses, namely "Moovly Unlimited" at $5 per month and "Moovly Business" at $300 per year.

Brendon Grunewald, CEO of Moovly, commented, "This release represents the achievement of yet another major execution milestone and our transition from a single product technology company to a total digital content blending solution provider. Moovly's disruptive $5 pricing makes telling your story more affordable than ever. While some of our competitors charge hundreds of dollars per month, Moovly customers can now have monthly access to Moovly Unlimited and all its features, for less than the cost of two cups of coffee. As Moovly Studio rapidly evolves in the coming months, I would like to invite everyone, from student to Fortune 500 Executive, to join us for the ride by telling their story with Moovly."

Moovly Studio Features

Moovly Studio is based on a new architecture that contains several new features and innovations, including:

Quick and efficient creation of content with a new concept, called "clips", which are pre-built, pre-animated, editable groups of media objects. Clips can easily be combined to rapidly build new content. This powerful concept enables users to use, create and save sets of animated objects.

A powerful, second generation editor based on HTML5. Thanks to the new underlying technology framework, this editor seamlessly works on all browsers right out of the box, without a need for plug-ins, software download or installation. The new editor is also faster and more secure than its former Flash based version.

Unlimited access to over 500,000 royalty free media objects such as stock videos, motion graphics, photos, illustrations, music and sound loops. Users can freely use and combine these assets to create new content for their projects.

A new and improved user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) that enables users to create content in an easier, more flexible and more intuitive way than ever before.

An enhanced version of Moovly's API, supporting third party integrations, single sign on options with external user databases, media library partnerships and automated video generation.

Geert Coppens, CTO of Moovly, added, "The concept of clips is an exciting new approach to the creation of multimedia content. Users will be able to search and browse libraries of pre-made clips, modify them, create their own clips, share them with others, etc. Clips can serve as small templates or saved pieces of content, such as an intro title animation, a transition or any other animated visual composition. This way, users will be able to create their own stunning motion graphics in any style, without a need for graphical talent, multimedia expertise or complex software training."

New Corporate Identity

Coinciding with the launch of Moovly Studio, Moovly is unveiling its updated corporate identity.

Thorsten Strauss, Marketing Director of Moovly, commented, "Moovly has now firmly cemented itself in a leadership position of content blending. We define content blending as the process of combining a broad variety of media types (videos, illustrations, pictures, animations, sounds and music) from Moovly's stock with your own content sources while being able to customize, modify and edit all content thus resulting in unique new creations. We decided to update Moovly's corporate identity and sharpen the brand definition to better reflect its capability, ambition and culture. Storytelling is at the core of Moovly and now we bring this to the forefront. This is why we say that your story begins with Moovly."

About Moovly:

Moovly is a leading content blending* company with a suite of products and services for video content creation. Moovly solutions include a feature and asset rich editor called Moovly Studio for manually making content, video generators called Moovly Bots which automatically create content based on templates, and client data and a mobile app for capturing and presenting content on the go. Moovly Studio differentiates itself from its competitors in three critical dimensions: technological leadership, superior digital asset libraries, and flexible third party integration capability, thus providing users with everything they need to create content within one platform.

Moovly is affordable, intuitive and simple to use thus making it the leading choice to create great promotional or explainer videos, engaging presentations, and interactive infographics and communications materials for businesses of any size and sector. Moovly's certified security and privacy standards meet government, financial service and large enterprise requirements. At the same time, its ease of use, democratic pricing and social media integration make Moovly suitable for small businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers and consumers alike.

Moovly Bots are easily customizable web applications suitable for agencies, brands and large membership organizations seeking to automate, customize and mass personalize engaging video-based communications to their users, clients, fans, followers or members.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.

*Content blending is the process of combining a broad variety of media types (video, illustration, animation, sounds, music) from Moovly's stock and the user's own content sources while being able to customize, modify and create content, thus resulting in totally new and unique content creations.

Please visit our press room for images of founders, logo files, screen shots and other materials at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

