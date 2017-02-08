Moovly Completes VideoBlocks Integration Adding $10M USD in Digital Assets to its Platform

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MVY)(FRANKFURT:0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the integration of over 500,000 digital assets in the form of videos, animations, sounds and graphics into the new HTML5 based Editor has been successfully completed.

In October 2016, Moovly announced a partnership with stock media provider VideoBlocks, to add over half a million multimedia content assets, valued at over $10 million USD, to the Moovly platform. These digital assets are now live and available in the new HTML5 based editor, providing Moovly with a magnitude of digital assets for its users compared to other online video creation solutions.

Geert Coppens, CTO of Moovly commented, "This announcement shows Moovly's leadership and ability to execute. The combination of available media assets with new functionality allows users to tell their story in a far more engaging and impressive way. The addition of VideoBlocks via the API is proof of Moovly's capability to easily add third party content, thus strengthening the Moovly offering to its users and offering additional monetization opportunities to digital asset owners."

The HTML5 based Editor is evolving rapidly, with access for the general public planned for the near future. Currently, access is exclusive to Moovly users upon request.

About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.

Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.

Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services. The platform is accessible from computers as well as iOS mobile devices.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.

