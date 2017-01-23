Moovly listed in top 10 Belgian startups poised for growth in 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MVY)(FRANKFURT:0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, after a series of key developments in 2016, Moovly was recently listed by Manzer Communications as one of the top 10 Belgian start-ups poised for growth in 2017. http://manzercommunications.com/belgium-startups-poised-to-grow-2017/.

The 2016 fiscal year was a busy year for Moovly with a number of key strategic objectives and achievements.

In addition to funding and technology advances, user activity levels on the Moovly platform increased significantly in 2016 with the number of logins up by 343% and the number of Moovs (videos) up by 266% as compared to the 2015 fiscal year.

Revenues also increased in 2016 with month on month revenues up by over 150%, direct revenue (corporates and professional services) up by 187% and calendar year revenue up by 147% as compared to the 2015 fiscal year.

Large blue chip corporations (>300 of the Fortune 500) began adopting Moovly in the 2016 fiscal year. In addition, Moovly has started to be adopted as an official and mandatory part of the curriculum of organizations in the educational sector.

"We require our students to exercise and demonstrate proficiency in making animated videos with Moovly. It is a great educational tool to increase their media literacy and to learn how to easily and quickly create journalistic content in a multimedia format."

- Peter Mast, Erasmus University College

Moovly also introduced several industry firsts in 2016, thus strongly extending its product and technology leadership:

May: Moovly completed the transition to a new API rich platform delivering increased security, scalability and 3 rd party access.

party access. September: Moovly launched a mobile app that makes showing and sharing content as well as capturing content direct seamless via direct synchronization.

October: Moovly announced a partnership with VideoBlocks adding half a million 3 rd party video, image and sounds digital assets and thus taking leadership in content by more than a magnitude over competition.

party video, image and sounds digital assets and thus taking leadership in content by more than a magnitude over competition. November: Moovly launched a beta of full feature HTML5 based editor with video and animation capability and the first integration of VideoBlocks content.

December: Moovly launched Moovly Video Generators, a fully automated mass customization solution for video generation based on user generated, data base or data stream input.

The Company also added a dedicated sales and marketing team in the second half of the 2016 fiscal year as it prepares for growth in 2017. Processes and technological requirements were identified and put in place to drive further growth and be ready for scalability on the e-commerce side in 2017.

Brendon Grunewald, CEO of Moovly, stated, "The 2016 fiscal year was an important year for Moovly with the focus primarily on the company's public listing and associated funding and the need to replace our original platform and bring out some industry leading products in preparation for 2017. The 2016 fiscal year also saw the company significantly expand its sales and marketing team, systems and processes in preparation for 2017. The company is thus well positioned both technically and commercially for further advances in our offering to, and traction in, the market."

About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.

Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.

Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services. The platform is accessible from computers as well as iOS mobile devices.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.

