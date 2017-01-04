Moovly Media Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MVY) announces a brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common Share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent") has been engaged as the exclusive agent of the Corporation to offer the Units on a commercially reasonable efforts basis. The Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional $315,000 of Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

All of the securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month resale restriction. The completion of the proposed private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to fund sales and marketing growth of the Company and accelerate commercialisation of two key products groups as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Moovly

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.

Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.

Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.

