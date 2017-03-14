Moovly Secures Its Largest Order Ever With a European Government

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MVY)(FRANKFURT:0PV2) is pleased to announce closure on its largest single order to date. The deal for 200 licenses for a minimum of three years is with a large European Government organization. The primary use of the licenses will be for internal communications and training. As this is the initial purchase order, there is potential for the order to expand in size and scope with more licenses and custom libraries.

Brendon Grunewald, CEO of Moovly commented, "After having sold to hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, completing a major government order speaks to Moovly's ability to meet the strictest security and privacy concerns. This contract is expected to act as a springboard into the largely untapped international government sector which values the years of hard work we have put into creating a safe and secure platform. The Moovly platform is built for customization and content integration with enterprise clients. Its API structure allows for total customization of interface, features and content to meet specific enterprise needs."

Moovly is known for its online license sales of its Video Editor allowing easy, simple and intuitive creation of video content from stock digital assets or user uploaded assets, as well as for its new HTML5 based editor with combined videos, graphics and sound digital assets valued at over $10,000,000 USD.

About Moovly

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables everyone to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.

Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.

Moovly makes video content reusable, easy to edit, fast to update and translatable, all in-house. Platform flexibility and powerful API mean Moovly can offer, custom styles and branded libraries, white-labelled and custom skinned interfaces, single sign-on high-level security, quality of service priority queuing, premium support and commercial other services.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to the Company's proposed business operations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the failure of Moovly to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases of disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.