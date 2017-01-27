More funding, greater benefits as part of Hwy 1 Lower Lynn Corridor Improvement Project

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - The governments of Canada and British Columbia, along with the District of North Vancouver, are investing in highway infrastructure that will improve safety, reduce congestion, enhance the lives of Canadians and help our economy prosper.

Today, representatives from all three orders of governments announced joint funding of $60 million, for a fourth phase of work along the Highway 1 Lower Lynn corridor. The additional work brings the overall project total to $198 million.

Work includes the construction of a westbound collector lane from Mount Seymour Parkway to Mountain Highway, a new two-lane bridge on each side of the existing Lynn Creek Bridge, and an eastbound on-ramp from Mountain Highway onto Highway 1.

Once complete, in spring 2021, the entire project will greatly improve traffic flow on this heavily used stretch of Highway 1.

Quotes

"By working in partnership with every level of government, we are making smart investments that will foster a thriving middle class, grow our economy and improve the quality of life of Canadians. This major transportation infrastructure project through North Vancouver will benefit local businesses, residents and tourists alike, while fostering long-term prosperity across the region for generations to come."

- Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This project is a great example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together. The ministry listened to constructive public feedback on this project and collaborated with the District of North Vancouver and the federal government on a plan to further improve safety and connectivity in this area, resulting in the addition of Phase 4 to the existing project. This vital highway improvement project will improve traffic through the community and on Highway 1 to access BC Ferries and the Sea-to-Sky Highway to Squamish and Whistler."

- The Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

"For many years the District has been pressing for improvements to the highway system between Lynn Valley and Main Street. Our primary objective has been to facilitate east-west mobility across the lower levels of the North Shore. We are very pleased that an agreement has been reached to commence this work and separate to a larger degree local and highway traffic. We will continue to work with all orders of governments to examine additional opportunities to improve access to, from, and across the North Shore."

- Richard Walton, Mayor of the District of North Vancouver

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is providing $20,605,000 towards Phase 4 of this project through the New Building Canada Fund - National and Regional Projects.

The Government of British Columbia and District of North Vancouver are also providing up to $20 million each towards Phase 4.

This project builds on 3 earlier phases of approved funding, bringing the project total to $198 million.

