More Growth for the Nation's Oldest and Largest Private and Academic Plastic Surgery Practice: Garden City-based LIPSG Recruits Two New Surgeons

GARDEN CITY, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Nearing its record-breaking 70th year of practice, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is pleased to announce the growth of the practice through the addition of two new surgeons. Dr. Yoel A. Rojas Ortiz specializes in surgery for burn patients, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries of the face, body contouring and liposuction, and management of chronic and difficult wounds. Dr. Justin Brent Cohen specializes in breast reconstruction, from the molecular biology of the body's reaction to breast implants and prosthetics to the importance of patient satisfaction and the complex factors that contribute to it. This latest round of expansion brings the practice to triple its size as compared to ten years ago. Now with 250 employees and 22 plastic surgeons, the practice provides an unrivaled resource for reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery, and patient and physician education.

"The greatest benefit of a large, diverse medical staff is that it provides the opportunity for physicians to specialize and become truly expert in specific areas of surgery," said Roger L. Simpson, MD, FACS, president of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group. "Each of our surgeons devote extraordinary effort to mastering their areas of concentration, always refining techniques and staying up to date on the latest developments. In turn, this gives our patients access to the most skilled and experienced surgeons in their respective areas of practice and brings the greatest life-experience and knowledge base to the surgeons who are training in our Residency Programs." Furthermore, the addition of surgeons with varied skills and areas of interest enables the practice to stay at the forefront of both elective aesthetic surgery and post-traumatic reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Rojas Ortiz received his bachelor of science degree in biology and his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA for his undergraduate degree and Magna Cum Laude with his M.D. He completed a residency in general surgery at University of Puerto Rico; a burn surgery fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University; and a plastic surgery residency with Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in conjunction with Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Rojas is an avid researcher and prolific publisher of scholarly articles on burn surgery and facial reconstruction. He has received many awards, including the Best Student in Surgery Medal and the Academic Excellence Award, both from the UPR School of Medicine. Dr. Rojas is a resident of Long Island City.

"After 18 long but gratifying years studying and training, I am extremely excited to join the medical staff and faculty of LIPSG," said Dr. Rojas. "Having completed my Residency with LIPSG, I am uniquely aware of the strengths of this group and the needs of our surrounding communities. Life has taught me many lessons and given me great opportunities and I feel lucky and blessed to be able to become a dedicated professional in a job straight out of my dreams. Plastic surgery is my passion and I give my 100% every time."

Dr. Justin B. Cohen received his bachelor's degree in molecular biology from Princeton University and his medical and master's degrees from the Yale University School of Medicine. During that time, he was awarded a physician scientist fellowship at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for his work in stem cell biology. He completed residency in the combined plastic surgery and general surgery program at Washington University in St. Louis. He also undertook advanced training with a breast reconstruction and microsurgery fellowship at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Cohen is an award-winning researcher and has worked in some of the most prestigious institutions in the country. He specializes in breast reconstruction, and has researched, published, and presented extensively on the latest concerns and developments in that area. Dr. Cohen is a resident of Manhattan.

"I was drawn to LIPSG because of its tradition for surgical excellence, education, and innovation," said Dr. Cohen, "but when I learned of their commitment to supporting breast cancer patients through ongoing educational programs like the Breast Cancer Summit, I knew this was the ideal practice for me. I'm thrilled to be joining this remarkable group of plastic surgeons."

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group was established in 1948 by two World War II Army surgeons who met immediately following the war at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn. Both having treated severely burned and wounded combat casualties, the physicians sought to continue their service to people who had been disfigured by traumatic injury, serious illness such as cancer, and birth defects including cleft palate. Their legacy, characterized by three tenets - strict attention to detail, the importance of excellent outcomes and commitment to the patient - has been carried on by several generations of physicians, including Dr. Simpson, who worked and trained with the founding physicians when he joined the practice in 1980.

Thoughtful, incremental growth and attention to the needs of the community have resulted in the development of nine Centers of Excellence at LIPSG. Within each Center, specialty-trained surgeons and staff focus on specialties within cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and are fully dedicated to every aspect of medical and patient care. The LIPSG Centers of Excellence are:

Aesthetic Skin Care and Laser Center

Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Facial Reanimation and Peripheral Nerve Repair

Burns and Complex Wound Management

Facial Rejuvenation

Post-Weight Loss Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Microsurgery and Hand Reconstruction

Breast and Body Cosmetic Surgery

Pediatric Plastic and Craniofacial Surgery

About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG)

LIPSG comprises 22 plastic surgeons and 250 employees is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. In 1954, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group established its own plastic surgery residency program. Since its inception, the LIPSG Residency Program has trained more than 125 residents and 33 burn fellows, many of whom are now among the most respected and skilled plastic surgeons in the nation. LIPSG's main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington. LIPSG also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which is a medical spa that offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures, and Dr. STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. The Long Island plastic surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.

To learn more about the services and treatments that LIPSG offers, or to find an office near you or book an appointment, visit lipsg.com or call 516-504-3014.

