More Than 180 Chester Community Charter Students to Participate in PSSA Testing Pep Rally

Pennsylvania's Largest K-8 Charter School Holds PSSA Pep Rally

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) -

WHAT: Chester, PA, March 28, 2017 - This Friday, March 31, 2017 more than 180 Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) students will participate in a pep rally to create excitement around the upcoming Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) standardized tests. The rally will be held at the CCCS Upland Campus, where third-through-sixth graders will compete in a "Family Feud" style game, and perform PSSA-themed songs and/or dances they created. Upland Campus teachers will also take part in the PSSA rally by participating in a pie-eating competition.

The PSSA is a series of annual, standardized tests that assess Pennsylvania students, in grades third-through-eighth in English, language arts, science & technology and mathematics skills. The results of the tests help teachers determine which students might need additional educational support, and assists schools and districts in making improvements to the curriculum.

CCCS's PSSA pep rally aims to make the test-taking an enjoyable event for students, in addition to encouraging them to do their best.

WHO:

Dr. David Clark, CEO, Chester Community Charter School

More than 180 Chester Community Chester School students

CCCS administrators, faculty and staff

WHEN:

Friday, March 31, 2017

1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chester Community Charter School

Upland Campus - Cafeteria

1100 Main Street

Upland, PA 19015