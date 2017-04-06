More Than 180 Chester Community Charter Students Participated In PSSA Testing Pep Rally

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Recently, more than 180 Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) third-through-sixth graders participated in a pep rally to create excitement around the upcoming Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) standardized tests. Students competed in a "Family Feud"- style game, and performed PSSA-themed songs and dances that they created. Teachers also took part in the rally by participating in a pie-eating competition.

PSSA Pep Rally Recap Video: https://youtu.be/FjgT9ir0Wo4

When asked about the importance of the PSSA testing, Daniel Babiak, principal of CCCS's Upland Campus, commented, "The PSSA pep rallies are great opportunities to relax for a day. PSSA testing brings added pressure to students and teachers alike, which is not unique to CCCS. It's the creative methods we use to relieve that pressure that make our school community so special."

The PSSA is a series of annual, standardized tests that assess Pennsylvania students, in grades third-through-eighth, in English, language arts, science, technology and mathematics skills. The results of the tests help teachers determine which students might need additional educational support, and assists schools and districts in making improvements to the curriculum.

CCCS's PSSA pep rally aims to make test-taking an enjoyable event for students, in addition to encouraging them to do their best, during the process.

