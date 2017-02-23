More than 200 Parents, Guardians, Community Members in Attendance at Chester Community Charter School's Third Annual "Night of Dreams" Black History Month Program

PA's Largest K-8 Charter School Students Honor African-American Achievements through Musical Performances, Dance, Wax Museum

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Recently, more than 60 students at Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), the largest K-8 charter school in Pennsylvania, honored the legacy of influential African-Americans, at the Third Annual "Night of Dreams" program, with performances from the West Campus brass ensemble; the East campus dance team, and Sistah Mafalada, a "Moko Jumbie" African stilt walker, among others.

For the past three years, "Night of Dreams" has been held in conjunction with The MLK Memorial Committee of the City of Chester, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through community service. The organization also maintains a bust statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which is located at the Crozer Public Library, in Chester, PA.

The program began with a student duet performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song and poem written by James Weldon Johnson, in 1899, and continued with an instrumental performance, dance tributes to 1980s and 1990s hip-hop, a 1970s "Motown" fashion show, and a wax museum that included African-American historical and contemporary figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Angela Davis, Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks and others.

Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS, delivered remarks: "Each year, we hold this program to educate our students, our families and our community about the many contributions African Americans have made. At CCCS, we want our students to know they come from a proud heritage, and that every day they attend school, strive for excellence, and stay focused on achievement, they are making Black History."

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily 100th Day grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses. Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org

