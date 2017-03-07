More than 300 Million Documents Processed Daily Around the World with WPS Office, While User Base Continues to Grow in 2017

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - WPS Office Software, a leading office productivity software suite for PC and mobile devices, announced today that the company has achieved significant milestones that signify accelerated growth and a rapidly expanding global user base. Additionally, the company recently received the techies 2017 award for Best Mobile Tech for Consumers.

An internal report of WPS Office usage statistics reveals that:

More than 300 million office documents are created, opened and shared per day, globally

WPS Office's user base has grown by 5x since 2013 -- when the company accelerated its mobile offering worldwide -- with more than 700 million installs on Android today

The company has 100+ million monthly active users (MAUs) on its mobile platform, and 100+ million MAUs on its PC offering for a total of 200+ million MAUs

Users spend an average of six hours per day on a PC, and 20 minutes per day on a mobile device -- a 560% increase since 2013, when users spent three minutes a day on mobile

With support for more than 50 languages, WPS Office for mobile is used in over 200 countries

WPS Office is a complete software office suite that includes Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheets, and a built-in PDF reader, in an easy to use and familiar user interface. The suite offers complete compatibility with Microsoft Office Documents, as well as more than 230 fonts and hundreds of free templates. Integration with cloud providers such as Google Drive, Drop Box and Box gives users the ability to collaborate with others and support business operations.

For volume license discounts and reseller opportunities please contact partners@wps.com

About WPS Office Software

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft® Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China's leading Internet services and software company. More information can be found at http://www.wps.com.