More Than Half of Pharma Field Forces Interact With Stakeholders Proactively to Disseminate Data More Powerfully

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - Approximately 79% of surveyed field force teams take a proactive stance towards engaging with key stakeholders to disseminate health economics data, according to a new study by business intelligence provider Cutting Edge Information.

Data published in the study, Health Economics Field Forces: Shape World-Class HOL and MCL Teams to Deliver HEOR Data, revealed that the remaining 21% of health outcomes liaison (HOL) teams do not wait for stakeholders to request data and initiate all interactions unsolicited.

Much of a health economics field force liaison's responsibility is to deliver product data and other information that helps stakeholders – most often payers – make formulary and reimbursement decisions. In addition to answering requests posed by clients, the study found that many successful field force teams approach stakeholders with data without a client request, delivering product information proactively.

"This proactive strategy helps HOL teams disseminate health economics data more effectively and to a larger audience of stakeholders," said Natalie DeMasi, research team leader at Cutting Edge Information. "Even if a payer organization is not likely to request product information, liaisons can still convey important data to them."

Approaching clients with health economics (HE) data without receiving a request from them may be easier for older field force teams, the study found. Typically, older HE field force teams are more likely than relatively younger teams to take a proactive approach to interacting with external stakeholders.

Surveyed newer field force teams more commonly report engaging in a combination of proactive and reactive interactions. Young HOL teams may find it more difficult to approach clients unsolicited because they have not yet built as many relationships with them as older teams have.

As field force teams mature, they benefit greatly from interaction experience. Closer communicative ties with payers and other key stakeholders make proactive data delivery easier and in turn can boost HE field force team performance.

Health Economics Field Forces: Shape World-Class HOL and MCL Teams to Deliver HEOR Data, available at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/health-economics-field-forces/, includes benchmarks and innovative approaches for establishing and improving health economics (HE) field forces – such as HOL teams, MCL teams or hybrid MSL roles. This report is a decision support tool for health economics teams and medical affairs executives seeking to implement or improve HE field forces' role in delivering data to healthcare stakeholders.

This report is designed to help executives:

Discover industry trends and insights into new approaches for ideal HOL and MCL team structures

Use real-life profiles to compare field force activities and strategies from other life science companies to help teams optimize their operations

Benchmark hiring and training best practices for health economics field forces

Determine resource allocation, such as team size and budget allocation

For more information on Cutting Edge Information's medical affairs research, please visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product-category/medical-affairs/.

