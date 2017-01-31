MoreNiche Selects CAKE by Accelerize to Power its Health Affiliate Network

CAKE's Granular Metrics and Customizable APIs make it Easy for UK-based Provider to Manage Payouts, Track Affiliate Performance and More

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that MoreNiche, a U.K-based affiliate network focused on the health market, has selected CAKE's SaaS platform to track performance and efficiently manage its large network of partners. CAKE's granular metrics and customizable APIs were key to MoreNiche's decision to move from an in-house tracking solution to the SaaS model provided by CAKE.

With a 15-year history of delivering high-quality traffic to advertisers, and top-notch service and support to its affiliate partners, MoreNiche has a respected reputation in the health market, both in the U.K. and the U.S. The company had been using an in-house performance tracking solution for more than a decade, but decided to migrate to CAKE's SaaS platform because it provides best-of-breed tracking and affiliate management capabilities while also freeing MoreNiche from the need to maintain and continually upgrade its own technology.

"While our own solution included leading-edge features like multi-touch attribution, it didn't make sense -- from both a cost and resource perspective -- to continue maintaining and developing tracking software in-house," said Andrew Slack, Managing Director for MoreNiche. "CAKE's powerful solution gives us everything we need to track performance, manage affiliates, test campaigns and more. Plus, it empowers our team to focus on MoreNiche's core goals of building strong affiliate relationships and growing the business."

Because of the close relationships MoreNiche has developed with its affiliates, the company wanted a solution that would allow it to retain the same high level of service and support that it has consistently offered to its network of partners. CAKE's APIs give MoreNiche the ability to customize its affiliate portal, as well as automate back office tasks like payouts. Additionally, CAKE's real-time tracking and reporting gives MoreNiche affiliate managers the up-the-minute insight they need to manage performance, direct traffic to the landing pages most likely to convert and identify new affiliate partners that they'd like to work with.

"With CAKE's granular tracking, we can be very precise about how we funnel traffic to specific merchant landing pages, taking into account factors like specific geographic locations, the device being used and more," added Slack. "This precision will allow us to ensure that the right traffic is landing on the right pages, and ultimately lead to an uplift in conversions for both affiliates and advertisers."

"CAKE gives networks like MoreNiche the tools and technology they need to manage their affiliates and track performance today, and can easily scale as their business continues to grow in the future," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Now that its team no longer needs to allocate resources to the care and feeding of its in-house tracking system, MoreNiche can devote even more attention to cultivating the strong affiliate relationships that the network is known for."

MoreNiche is an Affiliate Network based in Nottingham (UK), which specializes in the health and beauty vertical. With a passion for generating client ROI, MoreNiche operates a very different model than most traditional affiliate networks. For more information, visit http://www.moreniche.com.

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower brands, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

