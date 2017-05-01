Morningside Translations Launches Relativity Plug-In

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Morningside Translations (www.morningtrans.com), a leading provider of legal translation and litigation support services, today announced the launch of Language Connect, a proprietary plug-in for Relativity, kCura's complete platform for e-discovery.

The Language Connect plug-in, which is now listed in the Relativity Ecosystem, helps expedite the translation of foreign language documents by allowing users to instantly send multilingual files for evaluation and translation without leaving Relativity. Reviewers can choose between human, machine or hybrid translation services in more than 100 languages.

"Morningside developed Language Connect as a free technological value-add to our clients," said Dylan Blaney, director of legal sales at Morningside Translations. "Across our customer base, from Am Law 200 firms to Fortune 500 legal departments, there's demand for secure and efficient translation services. We sought to ease the administrative burden of multilingual e-discovery with Language Connect."

With Language Connect, translations are available via Morningside at any time in more than 100 languages. Upon completion, they are automatically delivered back to Relativity. The plug-in's seamless and secure access to Morningside's services is available for free, with no licensing or installation fees.

"Litigation teams face unique challenges when projects involve cross-border e-discovery or multilingual translation," said Perry Marchant, vice president of engineering. "Morningside's plug-in helps solve some of those challenges, making e-discovery translation efficient and seamless for Relativity users."

About Morningside Translations

Morningside Translations is a global translation company headquartered in New York with offices in San Francisco, Hamburg, London and Jerusalem. Morningside provides translation services as well as a full suite of language and litigation support services for the legal industry. Morningside's Quality Management System is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485-certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.morningtrans.com

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform that manages large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries, including more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform -- with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality.